Lady Gaga performs “Shallow” with U2

Lady Gaga joins U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas to sing her song. a star is born ,

Lady Gaga joined U2 during their performance at the Sphere in Las Vegas for a rendition of ” shallow », taken from his song A star was born. The singer, wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses, took the stage with the band for a surprisingly energetic version of the emotional song, where she shared vocals with Bono.

See more

Closer Look: Lady Gaga joins U2 to perform “Shallow” at the Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wl3hmOdA3K – Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) 26 October 2023

See more

Lady Gaga’s appearance at the New York club Racket last week follows her recent collaboration with the Rolling Stones. She joined the group to perform sweet sounds of heaven », taken from the latest Rolling Stones album, Hackney Diamonds.

This is not the first time Lady Gaga has performed with U2. In 2015, she made a surprise appearance while on tour innocence + experience The group, which welcomed many distinguished guests. Gaga performed ordinary Love with U2 after rumors spread on social media regarding their appearance at Madison Square Garden.

Lady Gaga wrote ” shallow » With Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando, and co-produced with Benjamin Rice. He originally performed the song with Bradley Cooper a star is born, The duo then performed the song live at the Academy Awards in 2019, where the song was awarded the statuette for Best Original Song.

U2 opened the Sphere in Las Vegas in September and have performed there regularly since then.

Emily Zemler

Translated by the editorial staff