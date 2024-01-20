Ross dresses for less: Young man confirms mega sale of everything for 49 cents Video

In recent times it has become popular that, Next 22 January 2024shop of ross dress at low price, They will auction off all their items for 49 centsSo a user of the forum TIC Toc, took over the task of verifying this information and sharing it with all of its followers; The response surprised many users of the social network, as they did not expect a response from a young employee.

through your personal account TIC TocYoung users of the platform, carlos_eduardo_espinaDedicated himself to finding the answer to this alleged massive sale, which involved the entire store ross dress at low priceWill put all of its items on sale for only 49 cents, which attracted the attention of those who chose this store for their shopping.

related news

This was through social networks like, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, where the news has spread that Ross Dress for Less storeAccording to a business employee, when Carlos Eduardo decided to confirm this information.

,I saw on TikTok that they were having a sale, is it true?“;employee answers”No, I don’t know where it came from.,

after this, The young man asks if many people are asking about this bestseller.To which the employee replies that this rumor has spread on various social networks.

“Yes, and calling too. It’s on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.” the employee replied,

Although Carlos ends by saying that it is not true, there is this alleged mega sale of everything for 49 cents on the dollar, indicates that this will not happen at Ross Dress for Less, at least in your city,