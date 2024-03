Saint Laurent Dinner with Hailey Bieber, Sharon Stone and Zoe Kravitz

Sharon Stone, Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer.



Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Vaccarello at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Normani and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Rosé at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Josh Hartnett at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Vasily Schneider at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Nadia Lee Cohen at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Rave Alejandro at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer.



Zoe Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Olivia Wilde at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde, Anthony Vaccarello, Rosé, Anja Rubik and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Gwyneth Paltrow at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Steve Lacey and Justine Skye at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Sharon Stone at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Gabriot at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Anja Rubik at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Cillian Murphy and Alex Wolff at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Oppenheimer at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner. ©.Sophia Malamute.



Oppenheimer at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner. © Sophia Malamute.



Chloë Caillat at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Christina Coppola, Jacob Bixenman, Jake Gallagher and Nadia Lee Cohen at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Cillian Murphy, Emma Thompson and Christopher Nolan at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Dominic Fike at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Phineas and Ludwig Goranzsson at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Evan Ross and Channing Tatum at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Rosé, Stella Maxwell and Elsa Hosk at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Henry Eikenberry at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Ian Dior and d4vd at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Iris Law at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Jon Hamm at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Dominic Cessa at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Josh Landau and Lil Surrey at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Lauria Jarrier at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Maria Isabel at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Nora Arnezeder and Sean Lennon at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Duke Nicholson and Devon Lee Carlson at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Petra Collins and Simona Cust at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Sasha Calle at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Tony Ozkan and Yslie Demet at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Tony Ward at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Justine Skye, Charlotte Lawrence and Stella Maxwell at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Levi Dylan, Holden Jaffe and Ken Richotte at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.



Jordan Huxhold and Holden Jaffe at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malamute.



Holden Jaffe and Baron Schoenvogel at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lavaux.