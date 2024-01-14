Salah and Osimhen save their teams and Ghana joins the least expected team

2024-01-14
In an exciting second day of the African Cup, Ghana lost 2-1 in the last minutes against Cape Verde this Sunday, while Egypt were saved by their star Mohammad SalaH, tying with ‘in extreme’ penalty against mozambique (2-2), and Nigeria tied at 1-1 Equatorial Guinea,
In Abidjan, Cape Verde took first place in Group B thanks to a goal by Gary Rodriguez in the 90th minute, taking advantage of a poor start by the goalkeeper +2 richard Ofori, who had earlier made several decisive saves for his team.
,blue shark‘Theoretically against a higher-class opponent, they deserved to win by dominating a large part of the match.
Cape Verde took the lead thanks to a goal by Jamiro Monteiro (17) and Alexandre Djiku (56) equalized the score.black stars,
In the final minutes, Andre Ayew came into the game for Ghana, approaching the Cannes appearance record with his 35th appearance, leaving him one behind former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song, now coach of the Indomitable Lions. Are.
in your next game Ghana The two favorites in Group B on Thursday, Egypt, will face each other in an almost climactic second day.
Salah saved Egypt and Oshimen Nigeria
Thanks to Salah’s goal (90+6), the Pharaohs entered the tournament saving the furniture. They took the lead right from the second minute through Mustafa Mohammad’s goal.
Vitti (55) and Clasio Bouc (58) changed the score for the ‘Mambas’ in the second half.
They were very close to achieving their first win in the African Cup, but ended their run of 13 games without a win in the competition.
finally nigeria Victor OsimhenOne of the title contenders, they produced the first surprise of the competition by going from goalless to a draw against Equatorial Guinea in a Group A match played in Abidjan.
It was the Naples star striker who saved the ‘Eagles’ by equalizing the score in the 36th minute, just two minutes after Iban Salvador had scored for Equatorial Guinea.
The Nigerians (winners of the tournament in 1980, 1994 and 2013) dominated and created many chances to win, but were very weak in front of the goal defended by Jesus. ovono,
In this group A DogIvory Coast lead with three points after beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 in the opening match on Saturday.
