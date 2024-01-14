Salah and Osimhen save their teams and Ghana joins the least expected team

2024-01-14

In an exciting second day of the African Cup, Ghana lost 2-1 in the last minutes against Cape Verde this Sunday, while Egypt were saved by their star Mohammad Sala H, tying with ‘in extreme’ penalty against mozambique (2-2), and Nigeria tied at 1-1 Equatorial Guinea ,

In Abidjan, Cape Verde took first place in Group B thanks to a goal by Gary Rodriguez in the 90th minute, taking advantage of a poor start by the goalkeeper +2 richard Ofori, who had earlier made several decisive saves for his team.

,blue shark‘Theoretically against a higher-class opponent, they deserved to win by dominating a large part of the match.

Cape Verde took the lead thanks to a goal by Jamiro Monteiro (17) and Alexandre Djiku (56) equalized the score.black stars,

In the final minutes, Andre Ayew came into the game for Ghana, approaching the Cannes appearance record with his 35th appearance, leaving him one behind former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song, now coach of the Indomitable Lions. Are.

in your next game Ghana The two favorites in Group B on Thursday, Egypt, will face each other in an almost climactic second day.

Salah saved Egypt and Oshimen Nigeria

Thanks to Salah’s goal (90+6), the Pharaohs entered the tournament saving the furniture. They took the lead right from the second minute through Mustafa Mohammad’s goal.

Vitti (55) and Clasio Bouc (58) changed the score for the ‘Mambas’ in the second half.