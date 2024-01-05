Red Dead Redemption 2 player found link to GTA San Andreas

A voice actor has been involved in both games without us even realizing it

GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II are two of the greatest Rockstar video games in recent years

Today GTA V seems to be gaining prestige The most popular video games within the Rockstar franchiseBut the truth is that many players entered the market before the fifth installment came out. great citadel for gta san andreas From the studio, this is a title that even GTA IV could not eclipse and thus became one of the most played titles worldwide.

However, with the passage of time GTA V has not only become a symbol of Rockstar in the absence of GTA VI, but we can also see Red Dead Redemption 2 becomes another global success, which has given all kinds of anecdotes on the level of terrible attitudes of NPCs throughout the adventure. However, it seems that one Reddit user has found Relationship between GTA San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2,

Benjamin Byron Davis had a brief appearance in GTA San Andreas

Many will recognize the voice of actor Benjamin Byron Davis as the man responsible for giving life to Dutch Van Der Linde, one of the bandits we met in Red Dead Redemption 2. However, although this character does not appear in GTA San Andreas, it seems that he actor does this, although in a minor role. And this has been a great discovery by the community.

In this way, the Reddit user known as Funny_Mongoose_9680 may have shown a short clip of a game of GTA San Andreas in which the character CJ has to face a random NPC, and it turns out that he is played by Benjamin Byron Davis. Gave voice. same actor He also dubs a radio commercialSo you can see that even in the smallest details, Rockstar always has a solid cast of actors:

Rest, remember what happens after winning an award in the Steam Awards that even the players themselves do not understand Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC Whereas GTA San Andreas is included in the GTA Trilogy For PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.