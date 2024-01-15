From Hippocrates to Clio, writings on medicine from anthropology – Arts and Culture

New book by Dr. Miguel de Asua , 15 january 24

A pediatrician by training, but a career historian, the author compiles texts associated with medical humanism.

Book From Hippocrates to Clio – Writings on Medicine from Anthropologywritten by miguel de asuaCompiles articles that reflect the career of the author, who trained as a doctor at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and specialized in the pediatric clinic at the Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital, but who over time became a historian. And became a philosopher.

“In my case, medical training was a seal that left a mark whose outlines were erased, but they never completely disappeared,” explains de Asua in the volume’s introduction.

Already in his new role, he dedicated himself to the history of science and medicine and, in his words, this book will be “for those interested in the topics of medical humanities, bioethics, medical education, history of medicine, and narrative medicine.” The result of doctors’ requests.” ,

In fact, the book presentation speech was given by Dr. Carlos Tajer, President of the Argentine Society of Narrative Medicine (SAMEN) (see page 2).

Aimed at a medical audience, this book presents a collection of the views of a professional historian of science, but it is also the result of many conversations, some previously published and others, with the colloquial tone of the original presentations. Readers will find value in this text’s historical testimony covering four decades.

data sheet

Book Title: From Hippocrates to Clio

Book Subtitle: Writings on Medicine from Anthropology

Author: miguel de asua

Editorial: hygeia edition

year of publication: 2023

number of pages: 280

intramed Reproduces a fragment of one of the texts making up the volume.

Medicine and fiction: child death in literature (excerpt) (yo)

Our topic today is infant death in literature. Not from the perspective of family management, or patient discretion, or anything related to the general rules of diagnosis and treatment. Our question is how to talk directly about the child’s death. If, as La Rochefoucauld said: “Neither the sun nor death can be stared at” then we have to find a tangential approach, a slant, to talking about death in childhood as it is for pediatricians. Is related to. Our proposal is that literature might be one way of doing this.

Let’s start with something that is undoubtedly familiar to you, something that has become common in these topics: I am talking about the ending of the film Wit (2001, directed by Mike Nichols), based on the work of Margaret Edson (Pulitzer 1998). I am talking. , At that moment, the protagonist, a literature teacher played by Emma Thompson, reads the tenth sonnet written by the 17th-century English poet and clergyman John Donne (1572–1631) (my translation):

Death, don’t be proud, even if someone calls you.

Powerful and scary, since you’re not.

Well, those who you think you have overthrown

They don’t die, poor death, you can’t even kill me.

You are a slave to fate, chance, kings and desperate people,

And you live in poison, war and disease;