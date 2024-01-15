Sally Face PC Free Game Download Full Version (v1.5.42 & ALL DLC)

The world is mysterious; There are so many truths hidden behind this, and only a few special ones can reveal them. Sally Face is the story of an only child with a dark past but amazing powers. The child can talk to the ghost and know the story of him. This is a horror and adventure video game, where many mysteries about the parallel world are revealed.

Name sally face Initial release date Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Mac operating systems Developer portable moose Editor Mode Single player video game Gender Category PC Games >Adventure

Ghost stories will come to life in this psychological horror adventure. Throughout the series of episodes, you will get a chilling experience: there will be many things that will be difficult to believe.

About the game

Sally is developed and published by Portable Moose. This game represents a very mysterious and silly atmosphere. The story revolves around the life of an unfortunate boy named Sal Fisher, he is 15 years old and lives in an apartment where many horrible things happened, such a phenomenon will haunt him in this game.

This fictional mystery game is designed for platforms such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Nintendo, and PlayStation. It can be played by individual players and is recommended for players over 16 years of age.

How to play the game?

This game is played from a third person perspective. With the help of functional keys, you can control the character’s movements inside the house. There are different episodes full of puzzles. Control Sal’s movements across the linear platform and make the right decisions for a perfect ending. Explore the entire house to reveal the truth by pointing and clicking on any object.

The blood stain has never faded from the apartment and only Sal can know the story of the deceased. This horror game will allow you to witness some unimaginable stories of the spirits.

Game features

Every detail of the game will haunt you. In this video game, you will get an interesting plot and many horrible scenes. The game features make it a hotspot for gaming. Know everything from the tips mentioned below:

There are a total of 5 episodes in this video game, which you must play one by one before moving on to the next. Play narrative episodes such as Strange Neighbors, The Wretched, The Bologna Incident, The Trial Memories, and Dreams, in series.

The main character, Sal, has supernatural powers through which he can talk to the dead. In this video game you will play another video game that will directly connect the main character with the ghosts.

The graphical representation of the entire Sally Face scenario looks like a 90s cartoon. The game’s artwork is inspired by old cartoons and gives off more serious vibes.

In this video game you will feel connected because each line means something. The game is so engaging – the lines are so intense and have deep meaning that you will get lost in the telling of the story.

The game has a full controller support feature, so you can use the remote control and easily access the game. Try the game platform, which will help you make the move.

The puzzles will reveal more about the story, so delve deeper into Sal’s memories by solving the puzzles. This game features optional puzzles for players willing to explore more of this horrific adventure.

There are several mini-games in the game that you can play regularly, in addition to revealing the story behind the ghosts. Become Sally and participate in mini-games for even more entertainment.

Sally Face is a game with a perfect plot and features. The game has an excellent combination and can be played for entertainment. If you like horror adventures, this game may be a good option where you can experience five intense chapters about a strange boy and the ghosts he can talk to.

How to Download Sally Face PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click the button Download Sally Face for PC

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Sally Face PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Sally Face – Minimum System Requirements

SO: win 7

Processor: 2GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 600 MB available space

Sally Face – Recommended System Requirement

SO: win 10

Processor: 2GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 600 MB available space

Frequent questions

What language is the audio translated into? The game’s audio is translated into eight supported languages.

Are Steam achievements available for the game? Yes, you will find Steam achievements listed in the game.

What is the content of the game like? This video game contains violence and strong language.

