Dragon Ball Z Kakarot PC Game Download Full Version (v2.0 & ALL DLC)

Almost our entire childhood is filled with memories of watching Dragon Ball Z on television. We all remember our hero Goku and how Vegeta, despite being the villain initially, eventually earns our respect. Now, although cartoons have taken a back seat in our lives, we can still enjoy the elements of the series and even live their journey with the characters of the series.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Game Download for PC

Name Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Initial release date January 16, 2020 Genders Video game, Fighting game, Role-playing game, Role-playing game, Action game, Action role-playing game Editors BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America Inc. Modes Single player video game Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, CyberConnect2 Category PC Games > Action, Role-playing games

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t even once think about how wonderful it would be if we could join Goku and the others on their journey. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot brings us this opportunity to fulfill our childhood dream. It is a video game that follows and allows us to live the journey of the characters from the successful cartoon series and the different challenges they had to overcome to obtain the seven dragon balls.

About the game

Developed and published by Cyber ​​Connect 2 and Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dragon Ball Zee Kakarot is about the journey of Goku and the others. It is available only in its single-player mode and belongs to both the role-playing and action game genres.

The story of Dragon Ball follows the adventures of Goku on planet Earth and then also on planet Namek. It’s mainly about Goku’s enthusiasm to become the greatest fighter of all time and also to get the seven dragon balls that grant his wishes. On this trip, he meets many more people and goes on different adventures.

This game allows you to not only join the characters on their journeys, but also live out their journey for power.

The game allows you to relive your childhood days and that too in an even more fun way. If you still have questions about how to play or what it has to offer, you can read on and check out our next segments on the game’s gameplay and features.

How to play

The game is available to play on platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available to play in single-player mode only.

The game we are discussing now is just one of the installments in the Dragon Ball Z game series. This particular installment has some improvements over the last installments that complete the player’s gaming experience. Here the game is no longer an action and adventure game, but also becomes a role-playing game. Therefore, you can not only fight and win battles in the game, but also roam around the game world and enjoy other activities like fishing, etc. Therefore, the game has a semi-open world structure.

There are a total of four stages in the game. The first is the Saiyan Saga followed by the Namek Saga. Then comes the Android Saga and finally the Buu Saga. The Android saga is the one in which the player manages to get the hovercraft.

The game also allows you to opt for two supporting characters in addition to the playable character. Those characters would have their moves, unique identities, and special characteristics. Those characters will guide you through the story along with the playable characters.

Game features

The world of video games is a very competitive world, both for players and for video games. Unless the featured game is amazing in almost every aspect, there is little chance of it remaining in the market and in the hearts of gamers for long. The pressure is especially greater when the game is based on such a successful anime series. So what helped Dragon Ball Z Kakarot gain and maintain its position in the gaming world? An amazing feature set! Here’s what you can expect from the game once you start playing it.

Dragon Ball Z is one of the first cartoons or animes that a child of the 2000s would remember. The characters, in addition to being some of the best creations, also have a pretty special place in their hearts. The game not only allows you to experience the adventures of these characters, but also allows the player to enjoy fragments of their lives. The playable characters include the main ones like Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Piccolo, etc. But you can also choose two side characters in the game who will have their unique characteristics and will also unlock newer characters as you progress through the game.

The game not only shows you the episodes of the series that you already know, but also introduces some new instances and stories in the game. This takes away from the game any monotony that might have arisen due to the similarity between the actual series and the game series.

Semi-open world structure.

The semi-open world game structure is a new feature introduced in this particular installment of the series. It allows the player to interact with the environment surrounding the character in the game. You can wander around the virtual and fictional world of the game and even enjoy regular everyday activities and chat with other characters.

Whether they are the main characters or the supporting characters, they all have their own unique move set. Not only can you try out the signature moves of the character you’re playing, but you can also enjoy moves that your supporting characters might perform. The different moves that characters can display not only add variety to the game, but also keep you on your toes as to what move to throw next.

The missions that are assigned to you in the game are quite important. By completing missions you can unlock newer characters, sagas or levels. This is how you should get your hovercraft. By completing side quests, you can also achieve upgrades and improvements to your characters.

If you are or have ever been an ardent fan of the series, you simply must try this game. The best part is its semi-open world structure. Imagine chatting with the characters you used to admire or having fun watching them on TV! Wouldn’t it be pure fun and pleasure to do it?

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 36 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Does DBZ Kakarot take up too much space? You are welcome. The game requires that you have about 36 GB of free space on your console. That’s the space it occupies.

Is DBZ Kakarot free? Yes, the game is free. You can download the game from their website or search for the link in a browser.

Is the game easy? DBZ Kakarot is a fairly simple and fun game. But during certain fights, especially boss fights, the difficulty level increases quite a bit.

