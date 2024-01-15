FIFA 20 PC Game Download Full Version Free

We all love football. You must probably play it occasionally on the field in real life as well. But sometimes you have to want to play on your devices and with the players you see on your TV. To fulfill this desire, there are thousands of mobile games and console games related to football. But there is only one definitive game if you are a football fan and that is the FIFA video game franchise.

FIFA 20 game download for PC

The FIFA 20 installment offers more fun, new players, many more clubs and classic locations to play. However, this not all. There is more to enjoy here too. You want to know what? Keep reading then.

What is FIFA 20 about?

FIFA 20 is a game about football. It is published by EA and is the latest game in the FIFA series. So far 27 matches of this type have been held. Know that you will be able to play FIFA 20 on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Microsoft Windows.

In the game you will play football, but you will feel like you are on the field. FIFA 20 elevates the game by implementing realistic game mechanics. You can choose your club, players and headquarters here.

How to play

The gameplay and game mechanics of FIFA 20 are impressive. They have fixed many of the issues that used to plague FIFA 19. For example, pacing works perfectly now and there is no problem with average defenders catching up to new players. Fast players play fast and feel fast. FIFA 20 brings a lot of realistic rhythm to the game. You will find that, just like in real life, players like Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah are effective in the game.

The game also brought back the dribbling technique called crab walking. Here you can attract the defender by walking like a crab and then avoid him using a skill or speed. It’s more fun and satisfying than normal dribbling.

When it comes to shooting, he is more clinical and accurate. There is no reliability issue like in FIFA 19. While it may seem a little boring, the gravity and physics-defying actions of FIFA 19 are no more. Keep in mind that scoring goals is realistic and that works best.

Another improvement can be found in the defense. Here the players change well. Additionally, hand defense works by encouraging players to switch with the players closest to the ball. Fortunately, it doesn’t let the computer do that job, as that would have taken the fun out of playing at the time.

However, the ball itself in the game is not very good. You will see that it has a bubble that allows it to cross the field. But it feels more aesthetic than as a result of the force applied to it. The ball also looks unconvincing and bland when moved back and forth. But while the ball itself or its swing may be disappointing, other aspects of the ball physics have been improved. For example, it improves gameplay by offering better shooting trajectories.

Characteristics

FIFA 20 comes with amazing features that elevate the game. It helps add that realistic factor that improves the quality of the game. These features are:

The game gives its AI players a better understanding of space, time, and their position while playing on the field. Therefore, the emphasis is more on running user-controlled plays with dynamic one-on-one, natural movement, and AI defense.

This is an improvement in the boarding and positioning system. It helps create an environment to better support user-controlled footballers through AI. AI offers intelligent defense and at the same time gives the user the defense.

In this mode, players will be able to create their custom pros before competing in a team against other teams online. If you win, you’ll level up through the Divisions to reach the coveted Division 1 trophy.

With the help of this feature, your finishes will be more clinical and consistent. As such, it will create a better and more realistic shooting experience resulting in an authentic finish.

FIFA 20 has excellent graphics and some of the players look very realistic. For example, Paul Pogba looks remarkably like his real-world counterpart. Every single Liverpool player looks incredible. Of course, having an official license increases the real authenticity.

Know that you will gain better control over the decisive or decisive moments that will influence the outcome of your match. As you progress through the game, you will have better input at each stage.

This feature gives you more realistic spacing and pacing in the game. As such, you will have more individual opportunities to play here.

The system upgrade option gives you better options for taking direct kicks and penalties. It also allows you to get better skill-based mechanics when it comes to hitting the ball. All of this allows the game to be more rewarding.

‘Volta’ means return in the Portuguese language. This feature focuses on street football rather than the traditional matches played in FIFA. You will find that there are multiple gaming options there. Keep in mind that you can play 3v3, 5v5 or 4v4. Here the focus is more on independent play and skill compared to team or tactical play.

Overall, FIFA 20 brings back the fun and excitement. The game is fast-paced and you will feel the speed as fast players bring the ball to the goal. It must also be said that the game looks and plays more realistically than its predecessor FIFA 19. So this new installment is an improvement that will give you everything you are looking for.

How to download FIFA 20 PC instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download FIFA 20 PC button

: Click on the Download FIFA 20 PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy FIFA 20 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

FIFA 20: minimum system requirements

CPU: Core i3-2100 / Phenom II X4 965 or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 7850 / GeForce GTX 660 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

FIFA 20 – Recommended system requirements

CPU: AMD FX-8150 / Core i5-3550 or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon R9 270X / GeForce GTX 670 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Can you create your player? Yes, you will have the option to make your player. Here you can choose the accessories, hats, shoes, clothes and even the gender of the player.

How many venues are there for VOLTA football? In the game, you will be able to play VOLTA football in 17 locations. Know that each of the locations will provide you with a unique experience. You’ll be able to play in cities like Cape Town, London, New York, Rome, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Berlin, Tokyo and more.

Are there new game modes? Mystery-Ball and King-of-the-hill make up the two new modes. In these modes, you will see the intense attacking game. In the latter mode, you will have to play in an unnamed zone for ball possession, while in the former mode, the attacking team will get huge bursts of speed and such.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.