GTR 2 Fia GT Racing Game Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.1)

GTR 2 FIA GT racing game is a sports car racing game invented by Blimey. The game features the 2003 and 2004 GT championships with numerous cars from the NGT and GT classes and 34 different track layouts. The game was released in September 2006 and received a worldwide response from gamers. The game offers interesting features like damage modeling, dynamic lighting, tournaments, open practice and time trials, etc. The game has evolved so popular because you can customize its content.

GTR 2 Fia GT Racing Game Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

The game has revolutionized the racing genre and challenged motorsports racing. It features strong cars and amazing tracks that enhance the driving theme and will increase the excitement of players while playing the game. New players can start their game while playing in the driving school where they will learn the basic rules and techniques of the game. The game also changes the weather forecast as players can play in day or night mode. We, the player, will face an exciting experience. This game is the best choice for both beginners and smart players.

How to play

The racing simulation game offers the player easy-to-use gameplay with simple controls and multiple cars to compete in tournaments with numerous players in the game. Newcomers do not need to learn the rules and techniques to practice this sport. Newcomers as well as veteran players can play in a single mode and enjoy it individually without the hassle of others. The second installment of the game includes many advanced and recent features, making it the best racing game of all time. The game can now be pre-installed for players to take on new game challenges.

Characteristics of the game

The game has been so popular because of its ability to customize game content. Therefore, the game has gained huge popularity and numerous players choose this game to play and face the racing challenges. Players can create new cars and customize their content while playing. The game offers several features, let’s discuss them below:

Realism has been redefined

The game offers the latest features, new rules and a design that will impress players when playing. The game features valid physics, weather changes mode and an impressive damage model. These features have changed the game as it has become easier for the player to play and understand the techniques of the game.

The second installment offers various varieties of the game, which is more impressive and exciting for the player to play and learn the different modes of the game. The latest cars reproduced down to the last detail including several vehicles from the GT and NGT classes and 24H races from last season.

The racing game offers three different game modes: beginner, semi-pro and simulation. The game modes thus help the player understand the different rules and backgrounds of the game. Each game mode has individual rules that the player must complete before moving on to the next level.

International competition

Players can play in multiplayer mode and hold tournaments with different players from all over the world. Therefore, it can be very challenging and exciting for the players, this will help them to beat the players at different levels. It will help them stay on top of the scoring charts which will be fruitful for the players for the next match.

The game surpasses all your expectations of a real life racing experience that enhanced it with exciting graphics and valid touches that made it more realistic. Play with real physics and car movements.

GTR 2 Fia GT Racing Game – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/Seven

Processor: Intel Pentium III or AMD at 1.3 GHz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: DX8.1 comp. video card/64 MB

DirectX®:8.1

Hard drive: 3 GB HD space

Sound: DX8.1 comp. sound card

GTR 2 Fia GT Racing Game – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD at 2 GHz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: DX9.0c comp. video card/256 MB

DirectX®:9.0c

Hard drive: 3 GB HD space

Sound: DX9.0 comp. sound card

Frequent questions

Who is the publisher of the game? The game’s publisher is 10tacle Studios.

Who is the composer of the game? The game’s composer is Stephen Baysted.

What is the genre of the game? The game is a sports car racing simulation game.

