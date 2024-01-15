The Beast Inside Download Full Game PC For Free

Of all the horror video games today, The Beast Inside is the most intriguing and engaging. It is a unique survival horror thriller game that was released a few years ago. The game allows players to delve into the long-buried unsolved mysteries of the past, the personal tragedies of the protagonists, murder and madness. Players can play as two main characters, living their lives and experiencing their tragedies and nightmares up close. The game offers fierce combat, real horror, and a 3D environment for players to explore.

Name The beast within Initial release date October 17, 2019 Editors Movie Games, PlayWay Platforms Microsoft Windows Nomination The Webby Awards Genders Adventure game, Action game, Indie game, Adventure Developers Illusion Ray Studio Category PC Games > Survival

The game has been developed by the Polish independent company Illusion Ray Studio. It is a psychological survival horror video game that was released in April 2018. Soon after its release, the game garnered immense reviews and feedback from critics and players. It sold more than a million copies in the first week of its release. Players have really enjoyed solving mysteries and puzzles. The game incorporates a mix of horror and adventure, which makes it even more attractive. Read about the game below to know more about it.

What is The Beast Within?

The Beast Inside is an intensely narrated survival horror video game that takes place between the past and the present, transporting players to the world of Nicholas Hyde and Adam Stevenson in two parallel stories. The game continually changes from 1979 to 1864. The lives of the two protagonists become interconnected as they both try to solve the mystery of an undiscovered murder. The story of The Beast Inside begins in Boston, Massachusetts, in the year 1979, when Adam Stevenson moves to a mysterious rural location to work in peace.

After moving to the place with his pregnant wife, he discovers a diary in the attic. The diary belongs to someone named Nicholas Hyde, who had resided in the same house where Adam moved into. Upon opening the diary, Adam is shocked to find murder and madness in it. Soon, Adam’s life and his wife’s life are in danger. They go through every nightmare mentioned in the diary.

How to play

The Beast Inside follows the story of Adam Stevenson, a CIA codebreaker. To enjoy a quiet life and a place to work, he and his pregnant wife move to a dark, deserted country house. Instead of peace and sanity, he finds madness and murder written in an old diary of one of the former residents of the ruined house.

Sometimes players return to 1864, exploring the dark past, while sometimes they see Adam realize that the isolated country house is not as safe and sane as he expected. In the present, Adam discovers clues in the house and players are immediately transported to the past, the world of Nicholas Hyde. During the day, the game depicts Adam’s life, while at night they are transported to the dark world of Nicholas Hyde, full of horror and suspense.

The story continues to be told in the first person, following a horror structure. Throughout the game, players explore strange, disturbing, and mysterious environments, searching for puzzles and solving them. At the same time, players must be careful and escape from threats. The game incorporates a few fights here and there.

Characteristics of The Beast Inside

The game represents both GamePlay and stealth impressively. The Beast Inside has incorporated several horror elements to intensify the setting and atmosphere of the game. Players will surely immerse themselves in the ancient, dark and mysterious world. The game is so engaging that it will leave you tied to your seats. Let’s delve into some of the features that have made the game so interesting and intriguing.

The Beast Inside will give you a truly terrifying experience of the ancient and historical world. The developers have done a good job of transporting players into the dark world of the protagonist. Players will find themselves in the middle of horror elements, strange situations and will desperately try to escape.

Furthermore, the atmosphere of the game has been improved by incorporating the right kind of sounds. Players can hear the sound of door creaking, water flowing, heavy footsteps, wind, rustling leaves, etc.

The game has charming and vibrant interiors to offer players. There are also some painted rustic elements. The game also includes 3D scanned paintings. The texture of the furniture, woods and stone seems good enough to be adored.

Players can play best indoors as either character. The game takes players into the dark past of the protagonists, making them solve mysteries and puzzles. Players are sure to experience a unique story and find themselves solving puzzles, collecting clues and hints to move forward in the game.

In short, The Beast Inside presents an impressive story that would leave players in awe. It has done a top-notch job in horror storytelling and has set a benchmark for other developers. It has fantastically depicted madness, through its impeccable use of horror elements and mechanics. Whatever its shortcomings, the game’s developers have done a brilliant job of highlighting the game’s intensity and seriousness.

The Beast Within: Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD Phenom II X4 955

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 2GB / Radeon R9 Series 200 or Nvidia GeForce GTX660

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

The Beast Within: Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or equivalent to AMD Ryzen 5

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB (AMD 8 GB)

Frequent questions

Is The Beast Within scary? Yes, the game is scary. However, when you start playing and solve the mysteries one by one, it won’t be scary anymore.

How many chapters are there in The Beast Inside? The Beast Inside consists of 13 chapters. First, players play Adam and then take on the role of Nicolas. This character transfer continues until the end.

Is the game compatible with PlayStation 4? Yes, the developers have made The Beast Inside compatible with PlayStation 4.

How long does The Beast Inside play? The game takes approximately 11 hours to complete in one go.

