Salma Hayek pulls out all the stops with beauty worthy of a fairy tale

Salma Hayek made a very notable appearance during the Baby2Baby 2023 Gala held in Los Angeles this Sunday, November 12. The Lebanese actress wore extremely glamorous makeup and hairstyle, which was perfect for celebrating Christmas and New Year.

Salma Hayek Once again the bar was raised very high! The Lebanese-born Mexican actress, producer and director chose Ideal beauty look for parties, freeing themselves from traditional sequins and other retouched buns. Discover her perfectly accomplished beauty look.

Salma Hayek’s emerald makeup

Salma Hayek called for support from children around the world during the Baby2Baby Gala on Sunday, November 12. attended an event 57 year old star Near Kim Kardashian, Zoe Saldana Or Olivia Wilde, Who is the mother of 16 year old young Valentina, is infatuated with her emerald green smoky eyes The glitter is applied using iridescent eyeshadow. To prolong her look, her usual makeup artist Sophia Tilbury Opted for a line of thick black liner with a good dose of mascara. For the lips, Salma Hayek outlined a nude mouth with a lip pencil one tone above her complexion, which her makeup artist blended with lipstick of the same shade. As always, the one who is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault took care to draw her eyebrows in a thick and graphic line. flawless!

© Colin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

Salma Hayek’s ultra-feminine hairstyle

When it comes to hairstyles, Salma Hayek is no exception to the rule. To match her glowing makeup, the young lady set her sights on half ponytail hairstyle, releasing two wavy locks on either side of her face. To recreate this hairstyle, start by dividing your hair into two separate sections. Using a fine comb, Crepe down Starting from the top and then above the ears, tie two thick threads together. Secure everything in place with or using an elastic the same color as your hair. A gold or silver accessory worn during the holidays, Wave some length for the most glamorous look, don’t forget to add a dab of serum to make everything shine!