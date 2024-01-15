San Diego reacts: Padres bleach Chicago Cubs

Manager mike schildtOf San Diego PadresFinally got their first win of the preseason, after a solid offense and its pitching staff, they stopped chicago cubs,

The first three commitments of San Diego as far as spring training they were defeated in successive ways los angeles dodgers And milwaukee brewers, Despite offering a high-caliber attack, led by Fernando Tatis Jr., manny machado And xander bogartsThey did not form alliances to get the award.

This Sunday, February 25, featured a different lineup, with only Observations kyle higashioka, receiver, who came through exchange juan soto From new York YankeesDeployed as the fourth hitter, jumped onto the diamond in the starting nine.

You may be interested in: No reaction: San Diego Padres fail for third straight game

San Diego Padres display extraordinary offense to earn first win

After 27 innings where he managed only nine runs in the first three games, he provided an extra-base showing this Sunday to be strong early on.

He scored the first run of the match after a double in the top of the first inning. jackson merrill And Cal Mitchell He took it to third base with a ground ball. kyle higashioka He drove it in with a sacrifice fly.

With Graham Pauley and Jose Azocar in scoring position, leadoff hitter Jackson Merrill scored two more goals in the lineup. San Diego PadresWith which he extended a 3×0 board on top of the second entrance.

Venezuela, jose azocar, hit a solo home run against left-handed reliever Edwin Escobar. The ball went towards left and center field. With this the audience advantage increased to 4×0.

You may be interested in: Dream debut: Jackson Chourio leads by 2 runs in Milwaukee’s win

In the sixth inning, Aguy Rosario and Tirsan Ornelas scored the fifth and sixth runs of the match. Later, Jacob Marcy hit a double in the ninth inning to seal the seventh run.

San Diego Padres expired 7×0 To chicago cubsWith which he achieved his first win of the preseason (1-3).

pitching of Guardian It seemed impassable at every entrance. He had a combined 10 strikeouts, allowing three hits with no runs.