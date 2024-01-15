This iconic hit crosses the billion mark on YouTube!

Photo Credit: YouTube

International star par excellence, Rihanna has not unveiled a single album since 2016 and released the record “Anti”, with songs such as “Work”, “Needed Me” or even “Love on the Brain” with Drake. “, each of which is numbered. Spotify has between 1.3 and 1.4 billion plays on the platform. A true timeless classic in today’s music industry. And if this terrible period of artistic lack for fans may soon end according to the latest information about her next album, which is long overdue, the Barbadian singer is still heard extensively by her audience on various streaming platforms. going. As evidenced by its approximately 84 million monthly listeners on the Swedish app!

Loading Dailymotion Player…

Already six billionaire clips!

But this success is not limited to just audio streaming platforms as various clips of the singer, who is now 36, are also widely acclaimed by internet users. Thus, one of his symbolic hits has crossed the symbolic bar of a billion views on YouTube: it is “Umbrella”, an essential hit in the company of the famous rapper. jay z, unveiled in 2007. It is the first driving single from their third album, “Good Girl Gone Bad”, released the same year, and is the project’s biggest hit despite the presence of some other essential songs from their repertoire such as “Don’t Stop the Music”. or even “Take a Bow” and “Disturbia”, present on the reissue of the disc. An important piece that turned the sensation into a true star of world music, with an iconic clip that marked its era.

“Diamonds” (2.3 billion), “Work” and “What’s My Name?” “Umbrella” is Rihanna’s sixth music video to achieve such performance, after . with “Stay” and “We Found Love” with Drake (1.3 and 1 billion respectively), with Mikki Ekko (1.1 billion) Calvin Harris (1.1 billion), not including “Can’t Remember to Forget You” Shakira (1.3 billion). A total number that could very soon increase as two videos from their own repertoire are approaching the lethal mark of one billion views: “Man Down” (942 million) and “Only Girl (In the World)” (938 million). It remains to be seen whether the artist, whose last title was “Lift Me Up” for “Black Panther: Wakanda Fourways” due out in October 2022, will soon deliver new titles that will potentially be able to match these figures. ..