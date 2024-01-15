San Diego scores 5 runs in first act against Dodgers and Yamamoto

second duel between San Diego Padres And los angeles dodgers Presented the first performance of the Japanese star, yoshinobu yamamoto In seoul seriesWhere after a rally of visitors they did not get the best entry.

San Diego He had given the previous commitment with the final slate of 5×2. A four-run response in the eighth inning allowed the National League West favorites to respond and take their first success of the season. mlb 2024,

With a strong belief in improving the results of the final day, the San Diego Padres announced on the throwing mound that joe musgrove, However the Californians’ lineup acted quickly to support their teammate.

San Diego Padres offense finds Yoshinobu Yamamoto early lead

was the first batsman to face him xander bogartsWho didn’t wait long, and hit an undeniable hit through shortstop territory. mookie bets, Without controlling him, Aruban welcomed him Yamamoto,

after being on the ropes Fernando Tatis Jr. On a 2–2 count, a wild pitch hit the Dominican outfielder’s elbow, putting two runners on base.

jake cronenworth He was the one who inaugurated the board. With the count of 1-0 they understood its meaning separator from the Japanese at 89.6 MPH, and he took it to right field, taking boggarts And tatis jr For 2×0, no out in the innings. The exhaust velocity of the hit was 102.9 mph.

The situation became increasingly complicated for the pitcher. dodgersAfter negotiating the ticket with manny machado, but he was Ha-seong kimwho contributed a sacrifice fly to center field so that Cronanworth Score will be 3×0.

After his turbulent entry, yoshinobu yamamoto struck out jerickson proffer From the first innings to the second. He was on favorable pace to retire Luis Campusano, but the receiver adjusted to a 78.8 MPH curve on a 2-2 count, so the rookie continued to impress in his debut, hit his first double of the season, and went on to lead the way. manny machado To construct 4×0.

third baseman San Diego Padres, tyler wadewas at maximum count, and clearly seen cutter of 91.98 MPH, who hit his stride to drive his teammate from second to score fifth.

Of the four undisputed San Diego PadresTwo of those were extra-base hits (a triple and a double). Yamamoto He retired from the game with 43 pitches in the first inning.

