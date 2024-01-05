Sandra Bullock spread the ashes of her “great love” Bryan Randall in the Wyoming River

Her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado revealed on her Instagram account on Saturday, December 30, that the actress had respected her partner’s final wishes.

Brian Randall, Sandra Bullock’s partner, who suffered from Charcot’s disease, died in August 2023 at the age of 57. Five months after this disappearance, the actress honored the last wishes of her “great love”. This is evidenced by a post by his sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, published on Saturday, December 30, on her Instagram account, on the occasion of her 58.I Photographer’s birthday. She claims the actress spread Brian Randall’s ashes in the Snake River in the middle of Wyoming. “Happy Birthday, Bry,” she captioned the post. Sandy brought you to the river, like she promised.”

a meeting in 2015

The photographer had chosen to live his illness in the shadow of the spotlight. “We are very sad to announce that on August 5, Brian Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with Charcot’s disease,” the 50-year-old’s family revealed in a press release. page six , on August 7, 2023. Brian decided to keep his battle with the disease a secret and those who cared about him did their best to honor this request. Brian Randall and Sandra Bullock met in January 2015 during the birthday of the actress’ adopted son Louis. Nine months later, the couple took their first step together on the red carpet during the premiere of the film Our brand is in trouble,

