Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for this movie but almost no one saw it!

Alcon Entertainment

It is a rare fact to be underlined: the film which crowned a major Hollywood actress was never released in French cinemas. The film is The Blind Side, for which Sandra Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010. Good news: You can find it on Netflix!

In the Blind Side, based on the novel The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game Written by Michael Lewis in 2006, Sandra Bullock, one of the 12 highest-paid stars in history, plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, a wealthy woman who adopts Michael Oher, a young black American of modest origins, who Especially talented in football American. Thanks to the love of his adoptive family and his talent for sports, the boy will find his way…

“I loved this story but I didn’t know how to play my character”Sandra Bullock announced at the Guardian’s microphone, “After eight months, the director john lee hancock Told me I needed to meet the real Leigh Anne Tuohy so she could explain everything to me. I went to see him and was really amazed by his energy. I stopped thinking like an actress looking at a role and eventually I let myself get swept up in the story.”

For the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy, which was originally to be played by Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress. Who will be competing at the prestigious event for the first time in her career…

Read more on Allocine

Speed ​​2: Sandra Bullock takes over the film…25 years later

Mystery of the Lost City: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum reveal their little treasures to us!

TOMORROW IS OURS: Pregnant Vanessa’s return date from Georges revealed!

NCIS Hawaii Trailer: LL Cool J (Sam) Arrives in Season 3, and It Promises to Be Tough!

Alpe d’Huez 2024: Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jose Garcia expand the family, Louis Bourgoin stars as a brilliant Latin teacher…

71 Years Old and 20 Action Movies: This Legendary Actor Will Return in an Unexpected Sequel!