Tremendous luxury! The Colombian who will be at Messi’s Inter Miami

colombians abroad

The player returned to the Florida team after being on loan in Mexican football.





Emerson Rivaldo Rodriguez at MLS’s Inter Miami.

picture: inter miami cf



By: Juan Camilo Gonzalez Velasco

January 24, 2024, 06:43 am M.



They imagine the great luxury of sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami. The same happened with Colombian winger Emerson Rodríguez, who, before joining the U.S. team, was with the Millonarios, where he started out as a youth player and had 57 commitments with the Ambassadors.

On this occasion, Rodríguez will have the privilege of playing with these great personalities who were part of the FC Barcelona that knew how to win everything in 2015. Being at Inter Miami during the preseason is an opportunity that not everyone can get.

more than football curiosities

After being on loan to the Colombian at Santos Laguna in Mexican football, Emerson Rodríguez returned to the Florida team in 2024, where he played 31 games and scored 2 goals in 1,943 minutes during 2023.

Now the former Millonarios winger has returned to the team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, where he had already appeared in 25 games and was able to score 2 goals in 690 minutes.

This is a great opportunity for Rodriguez, who is now part of the Inter Miami preseason that will travel to Saudi Arabia where he will have several matches against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr (probably without CR7), plus a match against Will also be against the stars of the Hong Kong League.

This could be a good opportunity for the 23-year-old winger to be part of the official squad during 2024, where he will see action in the MLS and CONCACAF Champions League.