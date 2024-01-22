This Motorola mobile is close to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Now you can get this mid-range smartphone at a low price

One of the cheapest Motorola phones 37 off % on Amazon and it is back at knockdown price, so if you need to upgrade your smartphone and don’t want to spend a lot of money on a new smartphone, you may be interested in the Motorola Moto G23. As a preview we would say that it is available for less than 150 euros.

The recommended price of the Motorola Moto G23 is 229 euros, but you can get it for 149 euros on the Motorola website. Well, we are talking about limited time offers. However, if you buy it on Amazon it will be yours for only 143.60 euros. We’re talking 85.40 euros less than the MSRP. On the other hand, so to say User reviews are mostly positiveTherefore its score is 4.2 out of 5 stars.

The first thing that catches your attention about this mid-range mobile is its 6.5-inch IPS HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It looks quite good despite not being AMOLED or FHD+. Whether you’re browsing the Internet or watching a video, The Motorola Moto G23 panel won’t let you down,

At the performance level, this mobile has MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which can run the operating system and any app reliably. This is more, Allows you to run multiple applications at the same time without any problems, Furthermore, it has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. Talking about the operating system, it comes with Android 13.

Now it’s time to move on to the photography section. Here we find a 50 megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel technology, which Combines four pixels into one to capture more light and improve photo quality in low light conditions, Apart from this, it has two other cameras of 5 and 2 megapixels respectively. The 13-megapixel front camera is known for video stabilization, multiple shooting modes, and more.

This phone also sounds very good. Thanks to Dolby Atmos technology and stereo speakers, the Motorola Moto G23 offers a Surround sound with better bass, clearer voices and more definition, Last, but not least, it integrates a 5,000 mAh battery that allows you to go till the end of the day without using the charger.

In short, the Motorola Moto G23 is A highly recommended mobile, especially now that it costs less than 150 euros, Don’t miss this opportunity and get it. Units are available at the time of writing, but may change at any time.

