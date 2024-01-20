Saoirse Ronan reveals she was going to be in a Barbie movie

We could have an Irish Barbie in our dreamhouse!

Saoirse Ronan has revealed that she was originally supposed to make a cameo in 2023’s biggest movie.

According to the Carlo actress, Greta Gerwig wanted her to play a ‘weird Barbie’ similar to the role played by Kate McKinnon in the film.

Saoirse Ronan on it #barbie The cameo that never happened: “I was definitely going to be Weird Barbie… I would have been with Kate McKinnon, that would have been cool.” https://t.co/4Z1ySmz7og pic.twitter.com/iZBX7Ky6Lr – Diversity (@Diversity) 20 January 2024

But she confessed that she was not thrilled with the role chosen for her, and did not want to be ostracized from Barbieland.

“I was definitely going to be a weird Barbie. I don’t know how to take it.” he said in an interview with Variety. “I would have been with Kate McKinnon, it would have been cool.”

Asked what the scene was like, Saoirse said: “I still don’t remember, but it was weird. I think I would have been that weird girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and didn’t look at anyone.

Unfortunately there ended up being a schedule conflict and Saoirse did not get the chance to appear in the Barbie film due to other commitments.

The 29-year-old actress recently starred in the sci-fi film enemy opposite fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal and is currently promoting his new film move on which recently premiered at Sundance, is already getting rave reviews.

