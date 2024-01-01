CONCACAF qualifying draw: This will be the path to the 2026 World Cup TUDN Soccer World Cup 2026

It was defined in advance how the game would be played. first round Three of the four worst-placed teams in the FIFA rankings will qualify for CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Therefore, the round-trip matches will determine the two who advance to the second round.

There will be meetings between Turks and Caicos vs Eel And British Virgin Islands vs. US Virgin IslandsThis will be played during the FIFA date in the month of March 2024.

It was decided between FIFA and CONCACAF that the pots would be according to the latest rankings in December 2023, so the last two located in Pot 5 in the absence of classified information were distributed as follows.

The draw defined the route to the second round where six groups with five teams were defined, where the first two places of each would advance to the third round, the last, to get tickets to the 2026 World Cup and the intercontinental repechage.

it second phase of concacaf qualifiers It will be played between June 2024 and June 2025 with 30 teams vying for 12 tickets to the third round.

Each team will face the rest of the group only once, so they will play a total of four games (two at home and two as visitors).

third round It is scheduled to be played in September, October and November 2025 with three groups of four teams each. The leaders of each region will advance directly to the World Cup and the two best will advance to the intercontinental repechage.

