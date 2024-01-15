Say goodbye to ATM forever thanks to this method

banking in spain is continuous Development And now it is preparing a radical change in the way users interact with ATM, The next inclusion of an innovative technology is creating excitement: Near Field Communication (NFC)one of two Near Field Communication in Spanish.

In recent years, ATM Spanish banks have given a step forward By offering payment options «contactless«, allowing users to make credit card transactions without physically inserting it into the machine.

However, this method will be implemented soon replaced by nfcAs many banking institutions are updating their systems to adapt to this cutting-edge technology.

The technology that changes ATMs

He nfc it’s a technique short range wireless communication which allows Data transfer between electronic devices occurs when they are at very close distances, usually a few centimeters. To operate it you need two compatible devices: One that acts as an active sender and the other as a passive receiver. This technology represents a significant advancement in simplifying financial transactions and promises to improve the user experience at ATMs.

This new way of withdrawing money from NFC equipped ATMs will be done as follows:

open Related applications on your mobile device Associated with your bank card, whether it’s a bank application or a digital wallet like Google Wallet.

Associated with your bank card, whether it’s a bank application or a digital wallet like Google Wallet. Make sure NFC function is activated In your phone’s settings. It is important to note that not all mobile devices support this technology, so it is important to check compatibility beforehand.

In your phone’s settings. It is important to note that not all mobile devices support this technology, so it is important to check compatibility beforehand. Move your mobile device closer , be it a smartphone or a smart watch, to the contactless reading point of the ATM. Place both devices side by side for a few seconds to establish the connection.

, be it a smartphone or a smart watch, to the contactless reading point of the ATM. Place both devices side by side for a few seconds to establish the connection. enter your pin number on the ATM keypad, as you normally would when using a physical credit card, and proceed with the desired operation.

More security and more dependence on mobile phones

Although this new way of trading is as safe as traditional options, Withdraw money using NFC This means greater reliance on your mobile device. In the event of theft or loss, it is important that you take quick action to protect your funds, such as canceling all cards linked to the mobile application.

Therefore, the implementation of NFC in Spanish ATMs represents a Significant progress in modernization of the country’s banking system, This provides users with a more convenient and secure option to access their funds anytime, anywhere. However, its success will depend on the widespread adoption of compatible mobile devices and security awareness on the part of users.

Apart from providing a more convenient and secure user experience, the integration of NFC in ATMs also shows A step towards modernization and adaptation to technological trends Emerging in the banking sector. This strategic move not only benefits customers, but also positions Spanish financial institutions at the forefront of innovation, showing their commitment to offering high-quality services and adapting to the changing needs of the digital society.