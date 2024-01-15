AMLO’s La Manera today March 25 The mass kidnapping in Sinaloa, the Ayotzinapa case and the attack in Moscow are the most relevant.

AMLO reacts to the “censorship” of La Hora Nacional
President López Obrador assured that INE had “censored” La Hora Nacional, after CIRT suggested it not air the program, resulting from a complaint by Acrion Nacional for alleged bias in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum. I went. However, the President accused the Electoral Institute of being responsible for “censorship”, even though the issue has not been discussed in the INE Complaints and Reports Commission.
AMLO expresses regret over attack in Moscow, Russia
President López Obrador expressed regret over the attack last Friday in Moscow, Russia, where several people were killed by alleged members of an extremist group. The President assured that he is against violence to resolve conflicts.
AMLO asked the population in Sinaloa not to be afraid
AMLO makes recommendations for Mexico’s next president to tackle the drug problem
President López Obrador said the only recommendation he would make to his successor to tackle the drug problem in the country would be to launch an information campaign to highlight the dangers of consuming illicit substances for young people, and thus address the causes. Let’s do. They said. In his press conference.
AMLO assures that kidnappings in Sinaloa are among criminal gangs
AMLO reveals the alleged reason for the kidnapping of 66 people in Sinaloa: “It is a clash between gangs”
chairman Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke about Kidnapping of 66 people happened in the state of sinaloaWhere Governor Ruben Rocha Moya has already played down what happened.
AMLO talks about the case of Ayotzinapa 43
AMLO warns that lawyers and human rights organizations have manipulated the investigation into the Ayotzinapa case
At the morning conference call this Monday, March 25, the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned that there has been handling In Research of Ayotzinapa case And there may be some creatures behind this human rights defender and even their own parents’ attorney Of the 43 generalists who disappeared.
AMLO broadcasts interview with 60 Minutes
President López Obrador asked for the rebroadcast of a 60 Minutes interview he gave, excerpts where he referred to a discussion of the migration crisis between the United States and Mexico.
Who’s who in fuel prices?
David Aguilar Romero, head of Profeco, shared average fuel prices in Mexico ranging from gasoline to LP gas.
regular gasoline: 23.08 pesos per liter
premium gasoline: 24.83 pesos per liter
diesel: 24.92 pesos per liter.
With respect to the price of LP gas, the average price was 19.13 pesos per kilogram in cylinderwhile in static tank was from 10.32 pesos per liter,
chairman Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will lead a press conference today, March 25. Over the weekend, relevant security incidents occurred: with Kidnapping of 66 people and stable Clashes between National Guard and armed civilians in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Apart from this, there have also been reports of uncontrolled forest fires in various states of Mexico, mainly Veracruz.