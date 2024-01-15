AMLO’s La Manera today March 25 The mass kidnapping in Sinaloa, the Ayotzinapa case and the attack in Moscow are the most relevant.

President López Obrador commented that the kidnapping of 66 people in Culiacan, Sinaloa was related to disputes between cartels operating in the unit; He assured that the authorities already know the identities of the 8 missing people.

“This is a confrontation between gangs, this is a confrontation between gangs,” the president said, without clarifying which organizations are allegedly involved in depriving entire families of liberty.

The President expressed regret over the death of an element of the National Guard following a confrontation with armed civilians.

AMLO reveals the alleged reason for the kidnapping of 66 people in Sinaloa: “It is a clash between gangs” President López Obrador expressed confidence that the eight people who have been deprived of their liberty will be located

López Obrador said Guerrero is one of the states that receives the most support from the federal government Photo: Cuartoscaro

chairman Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke about Kidnapping of 66 people happened in the state of sinaloaWhere Governor Ruben Rocha Moya has already played down what happened.