Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler… 5-star cast for Ari Aster’s next Western film

ari aster Am back for a new movie, edington, And, as always, they have a fantastic cast. we find there Joaquin Phoenixwho had the main role Beau is scared, Emma StoneWinner of the Oscar for Best Actress, pedro pascalWhich we can see in the poster of Pedro Almodovar’s latest short film this summer, and Austin ButlerInterpreter ofElvis Presley and the big bad guy Dune: Part 2, Michael Ward, Deirdre O’Connell And Clifton Collins Jr. Also expected in this dark western.

Ari Aster has been fond of horror films since childhood. A passion that he highlights in all his films. after the haunted family heredityA group of friends gets caught up in a pagan cult in Sweden midsummerAnd the disturbing portrait of the character played by Joaquin Phoenix Beau is scared, edington This would be very deeply Western in the context of the pandemic. Last summer, American media indiewire Hinted that the film would revolve around a couple (Lindsay and Mark) who run out of gas in Addington, a fictional town specializing in copper mining in New Mexico. At first the lovers are warmly welcomed, but when night falls, the city turns into a nightmare. A feature film that promises to be scary. Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal play the town’s mayor and sheriff.

In addition to the casting part, production company A24 also revealed the filmingedington Started this week in New Mexico. Its release is scheduled for 2025. But the information had come to light even before this. Last June, Ari Aster talked about the film’s themes during an interview La Repubblica : “It is a revisionist Western and a contemporary film, with one foot in the Western and the other in the noir genre. ,