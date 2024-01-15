Vinicius Junior started crying during the press conference

date fifa The month of March 2024 is not only the first month of the year, but is also very special for some players and fans. This is because he has returned to the field with his team and the positive results achieved are worth celebrating. Specific cases, Tony Cruz and the Colombian team respectively. However, these events were overshadowed by an unfortunate incident involving a Rio football player. Vinicius Junior,

This incident happened a day before the friendly match between the two spain Vs brazilIn this santiago bernabeu stadium, where is the headquarters Vinnie Jr., plays with him at home real Madrid, It is normal for the team and its players to appear before the media at press conferences to talk about the current situation before a match. However, what no one counted on was the bitter moment experienced by one of the leaders in the attack of “canarinha,





The conference started Vinicius Junior On top of that and a question directed directly towards him, the question revolved around the shameful environment in which he lives on most days when he plays as a visitor with the club “Merengue”, where he receives insults and Messages are received. , let alone being a player of color.

reaction of Vinicius Junior, was not only touching, but also heartbreaking. ,It’s quite sad, it’s something that happens here in every game, every day. Whenever I come in front of the media to talk about this, I feel very sad. But it’s a sad thing for all people of color around the world, it’s a sad thing.«, in a video published by a Spanish newspaper, the Brazilian began Brand, on social networks,

Vinicius Junior responded to the media

After a short time, it became possible to notice Vinicius Junior Discomfort while speaking, something that is unusual when addressing the press. After a while he started crying and the conference was stopped for a few seconds without hearing a single word, once he recovered Vinnie Jr., He continued. ,This is something that is happening, not only in Spain, but all over the world, it also happened to my father, those of us who are different are the last ones left. It’s something I notice, and I fight because they chose me… I fight so that it doesn’t happen again to anyone in the near future,

Unfortunately, this is a truth that transcends borders and there are more and more football players and people who suffer these attacks apparently without any reaction. It’s not just me spainAlso happens in Italy and England and although fifa And as other organizations struggle to eradicate these actions, they seem incapable of achieving purpose.

