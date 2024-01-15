scarlett johansson may star in jurassic word

Scarlett Johansson’s name has been mentioned to star in the next dinosaur film.

jurassic world Have not said your last words. Set in 2022, the third part concludes the second trilogy of the Dinosaur franchise that began in 1993. Jurassic Park By Steven Spielberg. We were expecting a much longer break before the new series of films, but Universal pushed the date back to July 2, 2025, a little more than a year and a half after announcing the project. This speed of execution is as surprising as the choice of potential lead actress.

Scarlett Johansson has been asked to star in the next jurassic world, Image: Keystone

each of the three films jurassic world The film, released in theaters since 2015, has grossed at least $1 billion at the box office. The fourth part now aims to launch a new series that no longer has anything to do with the characters of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who paired up on screen in the previous trilogy.

Scarlett Johansson will be ready

So new faces are essential to tell us a new story of dinosaurs crushing good and bad Americans and the first name has been released according to exclusive sites. screen bounce, that’s Scarlett Johansson’s. This would be a coup for the series, because The actress has moved away from blockbuster films in recent years.

As informed by knowledgeable people hollywood reporter, it is currently under negotiation. It is not yet known which role Scarlett Johansson will play, but since she is the first star mentioned, it can be assumed that she plays one of the lead roles and the story will be built around her character. It’s hard to imagine an actress dying after a 5-minute film. There always needs to be one, but maybe she won’t be the one.

jurassic world 4 So this will mark the comeback of the 39-year-old actress. Since leaving the Marvel Universe (MCU), he has not starred in any major blockbuster films. He was last seen in the cinema asteroid city By Wes Anderson.

What do we know about jurassic world 4,

Jurassic World 4 doesn’t have an official title yet and there’s still no hint of a plot (please, no talk about dinosaurs). David Koepp, who wrote the first two films Jurassic Park, is also writing the script of the next part. This is his first participation in the series in almost 30 years. Gareth Edwards is the director of blockbuster films like Godzilla (2014), star wars: rogue one (2016) and recent the creator (2023). Steven Spielberg is the producer.

Jurassic World 3 will be released in theaters in 2022.Image: Universal Pictures International Germany GmbH

release date of jurassic world 4 It was scheduled for July 2, 2025 in the United States. This also applies to Switzerland, with a difference of one or two days. If the film has to meet the deadline, the shooting of the film should start soon. But perhaps the most important step has already been taken with the casting of Scarlett Johansson.

