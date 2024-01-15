5 things you should know on this 28th March

Who are the Latin American victims of the bridge in Baltimore? Argentina has moved towards purchasing F-16 aircraft from Denmark. Melting of polar ice changes the Earth’s rotation speed. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. First the truth.

Subscribe here to receive the newsletter to your email every morning

1. Petro responded to Miley’s attack in an interview

The Government of Colombia ordered this Wednesday to expel the entire Argentine diplomatic corps to his country in protest against statements made by Argentine President Javier Milley against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who called him out in an interview with CNN. A “terrorist killer.”







2. Who are the Latin American victims of the bridge in Baltimore?

He worked the night shift fixing potholes on Baltimore’s famous Francis Scott Key Bridge, on which 30,000 Marylanders depended each day. But their work resulted in tragedy Tuesday morning, when a cargo ship weighing more than 96,600 tons collided with the bridge, dumping the construction workers (citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras) into the dangerously cold waters. Authorities left him for dead and recovered two bodies.







3. Argentina ahead in purchasing F-16 from Denmark

The Argentine government signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 F-16 fighter aircraft from Denmark. The Defense Ministry confirmed this Tuesday that Minister Luis Petri and his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen signed a document in Buenos Aires to advance the acquisition.

4. Netanyahu rescheduled

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has agreed to reschedule a planned meeting with U.S. and Israeli officials to discuss a possible operation in Rafah, the White House confirmed on Wednesday, following a delegation by Netanyahu. Just a few days after canceling the trip.

5. Obama returns to help Biden

Barack Obama spent several hours in the White House family dining room last Friday meeting with his former Vice President Joe Biden. The mood was light as the pair exchanged jokes and the meeting served as a mini-reunion for staff members of both presidents, many of whom knew each other from the Obama White House. But it was not just a social meeting.

coffee time

The Spanish lifestyle of naps and late nights is making some people unhappy. Because

The days are very long in Spain. Work usually ends after 7 pm and dinner starts at 8:30 at the earliest. But this does not mean that Spaniards work any harder than the European average. Instead, they sleep less.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. charged in civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs

Gooding Jr. was added to the February 2024 lawsuit against Combs in an amended complaint. The actor was previously named in legal filings but not as a defendant.

Twitch’s biggest streamer ‘Ninja’ diagnosed with skin cancer

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, an American gamer and Twitch superstar with 19 million followers, was suffering from melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Nicolas Pacello has been sentenced to life in prison for the crime of María Marta García Belsanense

According to a copy of the verdict, the judge of the Buenos Aires Province this Wednesday sentenced Nicolás Pacello to life imprisonment as the author of the murder of María Marta García Belsons, which occurred on October 27, 2002 in the private neighborhood of El Carmel. Obtained by CNN.

Melting of polar ice changes Earth’s rotation

One day in a few years, everyone in the world will waste one second of their time. According to a new study, humans influence exactly when this will happen, as melting polar ice changes Earth’s rotation and alters time.

An urban farm in Boston (on top of a stadium) produces thousands of pounds of fruits and vegetables per year

Operated by Green City Growers, Fenway Farms is an approximately 15,000-square-foot rooftop garden area located behind a field in the famous Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.







figure of the day

two and a half years

The Spanish prosecutor’s office has requested two and a half years in prison for Luis Rubiales for kissing Jennifer Hermoso.

today’s quote

“It didn’t work for me the first time. “I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night.”

Anne Hathaway recalled her toughest moment on the road to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while performing in a play in which she had to “give birth on stage every night.”

And to end…

Shakira surprises with a free concert in New York







Shakira performed a surprise concert in Times Square, New York, as part of the promotion for her new album “Las Mujeres y No Lloren”.