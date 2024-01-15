The Cuban military reactivates and increases its channels to obtain dollars

fincimexThe financial company of Cuba’s military business group, GAESA, announced the reactivation of leaves AIS in dollars, which allows to receive Deposit From abroadAnd which can be recharged through the website tokope, He also announced that, through this deposit service, The newly issued Classic cards will be able to receive deposits from any country.

AIS (American International Service) cards, issued by the FINCIMEX branch, were among the entities sanctioned by the Donald Trump administration in 2020. With the closure of the Western Union offices on the island, this was a blow. Devastating for. Finances of the Cuban regime.

A week ago, FINCIMEX reported Shipments to AIS were restored on their social networksIn late January officials reported that a computer virus had affected the receipt of remittances from overseas, a condition that was not explained, but which caused Western Union to close its wire transfer operations from the United States to the island. Had to suspend.

“From this moment, the service of sending money to the AIS USD card via www.tocopay.com is restored! This type of card retains its usual advantages, including the possibility of now being used for the purchase of fuel. USD has also been added,” the note from GAESA’s financial company indicated.

However, FINCIMEX clarified that, “The possibility to request the creation of a new AIS USD card is not yet available.”

for his part, The Classic Card was introduced by CIMEX, also from GAESA at the end of last January. This means of rechargeable payment from abroad was created For It is used in dollar terms in the network of service centers. Created as part of the great economic package implemented by the government.

this Wednesday, FINCIMEX shared a post tokope Which states: “It’s official! International recharge of the Classic Card is now available, and we are the first to offer this to you. Through Tocopay.com You can do it from anywhere in the world.” The publication was tagged Fincimex SA

Along with the above, GAESA increases the means of obtaining foreign exchange from abroad, which is one of the avowed objectives of the government with its current package.

In early March, during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, Mildre Granadillo de la Torre, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, announced that in the current month Rules to be implemented for “recovery of flow of remittances”Which confirmed the need to continue funding the government through the foreign currency that expatriates send to their relatives on the island, and many of them prefer to send it in cash, given the skyrocketing exchange rates of the informal market. , which is much more attractive in comparison. The official one.

Thus, Havana looks for all possible ways to get these resources into its banks, and to do so it creates everything from virtual payment methods to online stores. Where you can buy almost everything that is rare in the markets of the island.

Tocopay.com, which was introduced by FINCIMEX in November 2021 as a means to continue making deposits on AIS cards following Washington sanctions, is based in Bilbao, Spain. The website will be owned by the firm MAF Servicios Integrales, which was registered in 2013 as a company dedicated to providing “computer and electronic services” and “e-commerce in general”.

According to the page, Interested people can send up to $ 3,000 or Euro quarterly through this From credit, debit or prepaid cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro or UnionPay), for beneficiaries in Cuba who are AIS or Classic card holders, as well as to MLC bank cards from metropolitan, popular savings or credit banks and commerce. This makes it clear Deposits in AIS and Clasica will be in US dollars.

commission of tokope They are plus 10% for each shipment. Thus, for every $100 deposited on an AIS card, the sender must pay $110.15; On MLC cards, 110.47, and on Classic cards, 111.54.