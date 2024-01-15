Hernandez Psychologist, synonymous with commitment to wellness and mental health

Taking care of our mental health has taken a leading role in modern life, where stress and everyday demands constantly test us. Therefore, it is necessary to find a place of support, understanding and professionalism. it’s right here hernandez psychologistWith its solid experience and steadfast dedication, stands as a reference on this path towards emotional and psychological well-being.

Since its beginnings as a humble psychological clinic, the center has managed to earn the trust and admiration of its patients thanks to the humanitarian quality, personalized treatment and, above all, the professionalism of its team. The story of Hernandez Psychologías is one of growth and commitment to mental health, which is reflected in every service it provides.

Story of growth and faith

More than a decade ago, what began as the “Alejandra Hernández Psychological Cabinet” opened its doors, laying the foundation of what we know today as Hernández Psychologists in Málaga., This center is evolving, expanding its horizons without losing that personal touch that characterizes it. Thanks to his team of psychologists and psychiatrists, led by professional alejandra hernandezHas become a reference of help and guidance for those seeking to improve the quality of their lives.

With offerings ranging from psychological and psychiatric care to sexology, Hernandez Psychologists stands out for its uniqueness Comprehensive and multidisciplinary coverage, They do not just limit themselves to treating the root problem, but also focus on prevention and providing their patients with tools that promote their autonomy and long-term well-being. The center serves Málaga, but has also extended its reach to Marseille and Fuengirola, in addition to providing a robust online therapy service.

And, seeing the growing need for accessibility and flexibility, Hernandez Psychologías has been a leader in its implementation online therapy, This method not only breaks down geographical barriers but also provides a comfortable and effective option for those who prefer or need this option for various reasons. The experience and infrastructure of this center in remote medicine is a testament to its adaptability and patient-centric approach.

an effective intervention method

Hernandez is based on the intervention methodology expertise of psychologists and the integration of innovative techniques such as EMDR, cognitive behavioral therapy, emotional intelligence, mindfulness, relaxation and guided visualization. This orientation focuses not only on relieving symptoms but also on promoting deep and lasting change in the individual.





The first phase of therapy is dedicated to understand the problem thoroughlyafter this planning a path to solutionAnd finally, patient empowerment To be your main agent recovery and development, During the procedure, clear objectives are established and the most appropriate techniques are selected for each case, thus ensuring individualized and effective treatment. The patient’s active intervention in their therapeutic process is important, as they are provided with tools and strategies to face challenges and promote their well-being. This collaborative norm strengthens the therapeutic relationship and facilitates the achievement of short- and long-term goals, marking a before and after in the lives of people seeking help.

In every session, in every word and in every intervention, this clinic demonstrates its commitment to the highest ethical and professional standards. They always respect the code of principles of psychology and guarantee privacy and confidentiality of their patients, offering a safe place Where delicate topics can be discussed with confidence and peace of mind.

Your ally on the path to well-being

Hernandez Psychologías is not just a psychology center; It is a true ally in the journey to mental and emotional well-being. With a comprehensive approach, an exceptional human team and a strong commitment to innovation, they have established a care model that provides individual needs From every person.

From its intervention methodology to the wide range of services offered, every detail has been thought through to provide the most effective and compassionate support.

Online therapy enhances this effort, removing barriers and bringing professional help to those who need it most, wherever they are.

Mental health is one of our greatest assets. Caring for it, nurturing it and protecting it are essential to living a full and satisfied life. If you are at a time in your life where you need guidance, support, or a safe place to express yourself, consider reaching out to this center. with Over a decade of experience, With a solid ethical foundation and a deep commitment to each patient, the professionals at Hernandez Psychology Clinic are ready to accompany you every step of the way to a better version of yourself.

