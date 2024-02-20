Scarlett Johansson will be an informant for the FBI in a movie about a small neo-Nazi group

ⒸFox Searchlight Pictures

Marvel star gets a big project in her very first role black mother In 2021. This time the actress will direct a film based on a true story.





The lead character of the film will be Scarlett Johansson featherwoodA thriller based on true events, reports deadline, The film will tell the story of Carol Blevins, ” A heroin addict who became one of the FBI’s most important informants during an epic six-year investigation of the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Texas Aryan Brotherhood. », Description of the catchy pitch.

read this also Cillian Murphy to star in adaptation of the novel that marked him





Thus, the story promises to be interesting because ” Blevins, who lived with the gang, recalled details, anticipated murders and interrupted robberies, helping convict 13 members of the group. However, her harrowing journey has left her with significant physical and mental scars and she lives under constant threat of retaliation from the ABT., ,





on top of featherwoodwe will find the director big little lies, Andrea Arnold. While the script will already be written by writer Ned Benson black mother, The shooting of the film is going to start soon but no release date has been announced yet. Also, for the first time, Scarlett Johansson will star in a television series.