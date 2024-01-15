Sao Paulo manager explains why James Rodriguez stays at the club – International football – Sports

colombian midfielder james rodriguezThe former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player has apologized to Sao Paulo just weeks after asking for his contract to be terminated and will ultimately remain at the Brazilian club this year.

“He apologized, he wants to play for Sao Paulo”This Tuesday, Muricy Ramalho, the technical coordinator of the São Paulo team, said in a live interview with two Brazilian journalists.

The manager praised the behavior of the Colombian international, whom he praised for “never” skipping training and “always fulfilling his obligations” despite his initial desire to leave the Morumbi Tricolour.

“They are very good people on a daily basis with the players and, of course, we understand their apology. He wants to play for Sao Paulo again and we can’t give up on a star like him, He spoke to the coach, apologized and we understood,” he explained.

On 7 February, with a contract valid until June 2025, James asked to leave after just seven months at the team, in which he enjoyed very few minutes on the field. During this period in the ranks of the São Paulo team he added the 2023 Brazilian Cup to his extensive record, although he did not play a minute in the two final games against Flamengo.

São Paulo also won the Brazilian Super Cup against Palmeiras on 4 February, although James did not travel with the delegation for that final and by then he was already training alone, leading to speculation about his possible departure. Done. However, in an unexpected twist to the script, the 32-year-old former Everton and Olympiacos player thought better of it and has decided to stay at Sao Paulo, one of Brazil’s most traditional clubs, for at least one more season.

“Something good is about to happen,” said the midfielder in a message published on his social networks this Tuesday and also shared a photo of himself training with the São Paulo bib.

