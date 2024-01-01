Scream 7 now loses its director: “It was a dream job, it turned into a nightmare”

Following Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, Christopher Landon announced on X this weekend that he too has left the horror film.

“I think this is the right time to announce that I have left scream 7 For several weeks, Christopher Landon wrote x On 23 December. This may disappoint some of you, and delight others. It was a dream job, it turned into a nightmare. My heart breaks for everyone involved. All. But now the time has come to move forward. I have nothing more to contribute to the debate than that I hope for Wes’s legacy. (craven) We will be stronger than this divided world. what did he do with kevin (Williamson)It’s an amazing thing and I’m honored to be a part of it, even if it was for such a short time.”

Last August, we learned that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette, who directed scream 5 And 6, won’t come back to complete his trilogy, but he freaky and of Happy Birthday They will succeed. It has since been confirmed Neve Campbell will also not return Again, in the lead role of Sidney Prescott Melissa Barrera was kicked out of the project It was deemed anti-Semitic by the production following the publication of pro-Palestinian comments. The next day, she became very popular after her sister’s interpreter and success in the film WednesdayJenna Ortega announced that she has she also left scream 7,

Officially, his departure will have nothing to do with his colleague’s dismissal, even if the timing could be construed as an endorsement on his part. At the same time, Landon tweeted: “Yes it sucks. Stop yelling. This is not my decision….” A message that was quickly deleted, but which proved the tension behind the scenes.

After all these departures, the saga the Scream Is she dead and buried? Or could she be reborn with a different team in front of and behind the camera? As of now, nothing official has been announced.

