Sebastian Pinera’s son shares an emotional video about his father

Less than a week after his tragic death in a helicopter crash, memories and commemorations of former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera continue. This Sunday Cristóbal, one of his four children, shared a touching video on his social networks.

by infobay

Along with the video, he wrote a brief message on his X account (formerly Twitter), “A nice tribute to my father.”

The video begins with a photo of Piñera sitting at a desk reading a message written to the people of Chile.

Video: @pinera77

“I dream of a more united Chile, in which we all treat each other with respect and equal rights. A free, fair, more prosperous Chile, without violence and in peace,” he is heard saying, while singer Nino Bravo’s song ‘A Kiss and a Flower’ begins to play in the background, and those acts The last days were held in Santiago de Chile to say goodbye to the former president.

“I dream of a Chile in which all its children can develop their God-given talents, pursue their own projects and achieve their dreams. A Chile in which we can all live full and happy lives with our loved ones. If we can dream it, we can do it,” he says in his story.

To read the full note, enter Here