See the key to the victory of Tiburones de la Guerra that allowed them to write their name in the final (+video)

The long-awaited tenth victory in the round robin came sooner than expected for Tiburones de la Guerra, you may wonder why there is such a desire for victories in this part of the championship, because in such a number they ensure that their Whether or not there is a presence in the finals from LVBP, but now we will know what were the keys to defeat Bravos de Margarita.

As usual in this round robin, their strength was once again fierce offense, with eight of the new lineup having at least one hit. Additionally, they took advantage of people on base to put together rallies, which was actually two, one in a six-run sixth and the other in a five-run eighth, making it clear that timely hitting was the key to securing their victory. be important for.

The power to hit home runs was also shown in the University Stadium of Caracas, Yasiel Puig and Franklin Barreto both hit home runs, both reaching exactly 4 and leading this department of rental ball in Venezuela.

Another who could not be missing from the victory of Littoralense is Maikel García who lived up to his nickname “Sweeper”, as he scored three goals.

For its part, the pitching, despite scoring five runs, was able to withstand a Braves attack that came even closer to one. This was the second victory of Brazilian Thiago da Silva.