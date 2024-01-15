Selena Gomez hopes to release her next album in 2024!

There is growing hype surrounding Selena Gomez’s future album, which should – preferably – be released in the next few months.

Selena Gomez fans have been waiting for the singer’s new album for more than three years. She has not released a record since “Rare” in 2020. And that’s good, because he should release his latest project in 2024. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The year started in reverse for Selena Gomez

We cannot say that the first months of 2024 were Rest for singer Selena Gomez, quite the contrary…

In fact, he especially had to leave the network after Controversy with Kylie Jenner, Another struggle she could do without!

Plus, Selena Gomez went to the 2024 Golden Globes where she let herself go A little research on Timothée Chalamet, Which apparently went unnoticed!

But beyond this mini friendly argument, after which the actor clarified that there was no disagreement between them, Selena Gomez was also able to dedicate herself to various artistic projects. and especially to Her role as Linda Ronstadt In the biopic of the same name. We can’t wait to see them on the big screen!

Also know this Singer is also part of the cast For Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, Apparently, there’s no stopping them come early 2024!

And finally, she made a strong impression by recently revealing Video of his song “Love On”, In which she celebrates love in French. We love!

But then will we deserve it Selena Gomez has a new album In 2024? MCE TV tells you more!

A new record in stores from 2024?

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated returns by music lovers. And with good reason: Selena Gomez is always one of the most popular artists, However he has not released an album since 2020!

But beyond this wait, which some fans already consider “too long”, this new record has been released very important symbolism, Really, it could be His latest music project ,

Logically, Selena Gomez intends to take her time to offer her fans possibly the best album, But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t set any deadlines, as she explains to our colleagues. Rolling stone,

“I hope it will be released in 2024, , He spoke about this final project as a musical artist. before adding it “I love cinema. I love television. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of things in this area that I wanted to do. It’s not like it’s ‘No, never’ (for music) , it’s more that I would like to explore this world a little more and actually have the time to do so.”, An understandable choice, even if it risks disappointing many of his fans…

Whatever it is, the singer already has a lot going for her Music as well as countless projects, Starting with her beauty brand Rare Beauty, Which is the topic of discussion at Sephora For a few weeks!