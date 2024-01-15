Self-love is the gateway to compassion

One of the commandments instructs: «you love your neighbor as yourself, In the first reading or interpretation, we might conclude that the focus is on how much capacity we have to love other people; However, if we sit in silent meditation with this profound phrase and allow its truth to emerge in our hearts, we slowly begin to realize that the importance lies in the love we can develop toward ourselves.

You can’t give what you don’t have, it’s true. How can you start from the premise that it is important to love others without the ability to love yourself first? It’s impossible to love if you don’t start by valuing how you love yourself. However, the path to self-love is not built overnight.

Many times I ask my patients or students to experiment with talk to others How they talk to themselves in the mirror every morning.

Surely it would be destructive to spend days telling others that they are never good at what they do, that they have not managed to achieve their goals, that they are lazy, stupid, fat, that they are There is nothing useful in life, that there is always someone doing much better,…

Can you imagine treating someone like this every day? Do you know what effect these words will have on his nervous system? In your mental health? In your self-respect? in your body?

words are magic potion Which generate biochemical reactions in our brain and affect the body. That is why words, sounds or mantras have such relevance in all traditions of spiritual pursuit. Words are very powerful.

In most cases, people maintain negative interactions with each other throughout the day. It is rare to find a person who has deep gratitude for the day that begins first thing in the morning; It’s rare that we take the time to appreciate each part of our bodies, to be grateful for our abilities, to recognize ourselves as unique and unique beings, and it’s even rarer that someone, despite their mistakes or failures, When faced with something, tell yourself: “This is part of learning, I forgive myself and love myself”.

When we say that peace starts within us, it really starts with the language we use with ourselves. Every word has an impact on you, your body and therefore the frequency that you project through you electromagnetic field, Being beings of peace, beings of love, beings of sweetness begins with how we treat each other, with the ability to appreciate the people we are today.

“You shall love your neighbor as yourself” takes on another meaning when we understand that this love must arise within us, must accompany us, must define us.

I will love others as much as I am capable of loving myself today. I will accept others just as I am able to accept my own mistakes and weaknesses today. I will be able to open myself to compassion toward other people to the same extent that I am able to open myself to compassion and forgiveness toward myself.

Today I will love myself better, I will talk to myself better, I will treat myself better… Keep in mind that to the extent I train my mind and body to do this, I will be able to do it for others. Will be able.