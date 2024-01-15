Fashionable eccentricity among millionaires

In high society, where luxury is the norm and extravagance is expected, there is a new status symbol: underwater yachts.

There are many such examples, but there is one that has come to light in recent months and is causing stadium noise: Migaloo Private Submersible Boats.

this is a Austrian firm dedicated to the design and construction of superyachts, with a particular focus on high-end submarines. Its founder and CEO is Christian Gumpold, who explains that the company was born as a response to the growing demand for innovation and exclusivity in the megayacht market.

“We pay attention to the trends and, in our opinion, submersibles effectively address the growing and new needs of superyacht owners and that is why they are the future of navigation,” Gumpold said in a conversation with British media The Sun. “

The company’s flagship product is the Migaloo M5, a mix of a spacious deluxe yacht and a submarine, featuring VIP suites, a state-of-the-art gym and a full-fledged spa, among other details.





underwater for 4 weeks

The boat’s design features a white exterior with black accents, perhaps reminiscent of the humpback whale from which the firm takes its name. It has a length of 165.8, width of 23 and a capacity of up to 40 passengers including crew and staff.

Its center of operations is equipped with an advanced diesel electric system with AIP (Air Independent Propulsion), giving a maximum speed of 20 knots (equivalent to 37 km/h) on the surface and 12 knots (equivalent to 12 km/h) in immersion. allows for. ): unusual features in a ship of this size.



