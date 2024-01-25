SEMES warns that emergency physicians are the oldest group, with 66% to be over 50 in a decade

The Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES) warns that emergency physicians have a growing shortage of professionals and that in the year 2035, the group, among all specialties, will be the oldest, since 53.2 percent will be over 50 years old and 15.7 Percentage between 60 and 65. “The fact of spending so many years without specialization in emergency medicine today leads to outdated emergency and emergency services without generational replacement”, he noted during the IV SEMES MIR conference, which brought together more than 250 MIR doctors. Under the motto ‘Speciality for the future’ in the city of Málaga. During the presentation of ‘Supply-‘, “Resident Internal Physicians (MIRs) are the basis and cornerstone of medical training in Spain. They are the present and future of any medical specialization and even more so in the field of emergency medicine.” ‘Requirements for Medical Experts Report 2021-2035’. Another problem arising from the lack of expertise is that a professional who has specialized in emergencies in another European country cannot practice in Spain. Without going any further, he explains, “15 percent of doctors who choose another specialty after completing their degree will actually want to train in emergency medicine.” For this reason, thousands of doctors training from other medical specialties pass through the emergency services year after year, training without any specialty or uniformity, but many discovering their true vocation. “This self-learning results in us continuing to practice something that is not recognized in Spain,” he deplores. Dr. Tato Vázquez Lima, President of SEMES, recalled that many emergency physicians do another specialty “and then resort to self-taught training to be able to attend to a traffic accident, cardiac arrest, stroke, emergency of biological origin. Or a catastrophe. With many victims”. SEMES MIR coordinators, doctors Santiago Toranzo and Uxia Fernández, offered journalists a training course, during which they learned to recognize cardiac arrest, perform quality CPR and act in case of airway obstruction due to foreign body (OVACE) Is. , And every minute without cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) reduces the chance of survival by 10 percent. “We are resuming these national conferences after 10 years and the success is absolute. During these two days we combine a practical part with three workshops on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, advanced life support and arrhythmias, Also add a theoretical-practical part through conversation, in pill format, where we will focus on the basic issues in emergency medicine and, above all, what to do, what not to do and how to act, which One of the biggest things we don’t know is when we’re residents,” says Toranzo, SEMES MIR coordinator.