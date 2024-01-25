The story between LAFC and Carlos Vela is not over

For LAFC president, the story between the club and Mexican scorer Carlos Vela is not over yet

LAFC is in talks with Carlos Vela, now a free agent, so he can renew with the Los Angeles team and continue with the organization. The Mexican forward has been a player for the Orangegros since their inaugural season in 2018 and became a free agent last December when his last contract with the organization expired.

“The situation now is that we are in talks with Carlos (Vela) and his representative and we do not have complete clarity because there are a number of pieces that we are trying to put forward so that we can give them what we can.” Can,” he said. Team co-president and general manager, John Thorington, at a press conference this Thursday.

LAFC reached the MLS Finals last December as defending champions in 2022. This time, they were unable to retain the title, losing to Columbus Crew. After the loss, Carlos Vela walked off the field at Lower Dot Com Field with tears in his eyes wearing an LAFC shirt, in what could have been his last game.

It looks like the story of Carlos Vela is far from over as he continues to celebrate more goals with LAFC. Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

“Carlos (Vela) has been the face of our franchise since the beginning. John Thorington said, “We have had a very positive relationship off the pitch and I can’t speak enough to the success we have had with him as our leader and captain.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, LAFC is continuing to build its roster for the new campaign. At the moment, the team has had to say goodbye to players like Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy, Kellyn Acosta, Diego Palacios, Daniel Maldonado, Mario Gonzalez (loan), Stipe Biuk (loan) and Giorgio Chiellini (who will now do so). Serve as club advisor). Their star international signing at the moment is France’s world champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

According to sources, the Angelenos are close to announcing new signings, which will include the possible return of left back Omar Campos, Colombian midfielder, Eduard Atuesta and reinforcements up front to support the winner of the 2023 MLS Ballon d’Or. .Dennis Bouanga.

As the captain and face of the organization, LAFC hopes that the story between Carlos Vela and the team does not have an end point just yet, but a full stop.

“Ultimately it will be Carlos (Vela)’s decision, but we are going to do everything possible so that Carlos remains with LAFC. For me, I hope we can do that because I think there’s more to Carlos’ story with LAFC,” the Oriño manager said.

LAFC will open the 2024 season at home when they host the Seattle Sounders on February 24.