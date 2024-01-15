Seven arrested during search of Spanish Football Federation

The facade of the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Diego Radames/Europa Press)



Central Operational Unit (UCO) Civil Guard registration will take place this Wednesday headquarters of Real Spanish Football Federation In an investigation related to perceptions Irregular contracts in the last five years And according to investigation sources informing EFE, seven arrests have been made and five people have been investigated.

According to sources, this operation is directed by the Court of First Instance of Majadahonda (Madrid) and Directive No. 4, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime. As part of this operation, UCO agents carried out this Wednesday Various searches and arrests In several Spanish provinces. Agents investigate alleged crimes related to Corruption, improper administration and money laundering in business.

they are planned more than a dozen records At least half a dozen more arrests were made at private homes, in addition to judicial requests from various public and private entities.

Court of First Instance and Direction No. 4 of MazdaHonda is that Investigation launched into the contract to transfer the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia Then-federation president Luis Rubiales signed with businessman and former football player Gerard Piqué.

Information prepared by EFE