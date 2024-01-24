Seven stories to watch on the HOF’s 2025 ballot

Mariano Rivera of Panama is the only person elected to the Hall of Fame with 100% of the votes. But if anyone gets the opportunity to join him in that category, it might be Ichiro. The Mariners icon is one of the best pure hitters the game has ever seen – a member of the 3,000-hit club despite arriving in MLB at the age of 27, with a career .311 average and the record holder for hits in a Major League season.