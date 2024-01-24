Season 12 Part 1 Ending, Explained

Quick Links How does American Horror Story Season 12 Part 1 end? What is American Horror Story season 12 about?

after American Horror Story Following the memorable ending of Season 11, Season 12 was highly anticipated, and the first five episodes ended with a shocking cliffhanger. Starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Matt Czuchry, American Horror Story: Fragile Adapted from the novel critical condition By Danielle Valentine.







American Horror Story Season 12 is divided into two parts, and the final five episodes will air in 2024. The end of Part One raises some interesting questions about what the life of Roberts’ character Anna Victoria Alcott will look like as she continues her quest for fame and fortune. , and motherhood.

How does American Horror Story Season 12 Part 1 end?

Tea American Horror Story There’s a cliffhanger at the end of part one of season 12 that leaves Anna’s personal and professional life in limbo. There are many horror movies about pregnancy etc. American Horror Story: Fragile Proves that this will always be a deep and scary topic.

In episode five, “Preach”, there are two important storylines: Anna’s ongoing mysterious pregnancy and Preacher’s 1987 plot about literally making a deal with the Devil and giving birth to a child who is a demon. Preacher was told that if she continued her pregnancy, she would get everything she wanted. It is revealed that Anna’s husband Dex’s ex-wife Adeline may be connected to this demonic cult, which spells trouble for the couple.

end of American Horror Story Part one of season 12 also focuses on the stressful situation in Anna’s career. He is saddened by losing the Golden Globes award to Babette. When her publicist Siobhan asks if she would do anything within her power to become an Oscar-winning actress, Anna agrees, revealing that the second half of the season may have a strange and scary deal to deal with. In the final scene, Anna reads a horrifying news that Babette died in a car accident. It is implied that Siobhan may have something to do with this death as she does not want Anna to have to compete in the future.

American Horror Story Season 12 is Emma Roberts’ second project about monsters. Roberts appeared in the horror film blackcoat’s daughter and played the role of a young woman named Joan who has a mysterious past. in both American Horror Story: Fragile And in this low-rated horror film, Roberts plays an emotional character with dark desires. It’s clear that when the show returns for the next five episodes, Anna’s desire to have a child will lead her down a scary path, and season 12 could rival the best seasons. American Horror Story,

What is American Horror Story season 12 about?

American Horror Story Season 12 tells a terrifying story about Anna’s two desires: to become a mother and to become a famous, successful actress. The first five episodes do a great job of showing her relationships with the people in her life, from her husband to her publicist. Siobhan has some hilarious quotes, such as when she gives advice to Anna after Anna passes out while attending an awards ceremony:

“We’re going to draw a wild card. As in Olivia Wilde. Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone has forgotten who asked and made them think they were the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”

When compared to other seasons American Horror Story, Season 12 is unique because many of the scenes focus on the ground reality of Anna’s life. While there are some moments that rival horror movies, like Anna taking care of a creepy raccoon and throwing up bugs in “Preach,” Anna also hopes to win awards and get roles. Making Anna an actress was smart as this season examines the steep price of fame.

As author Danielle Rollins (known by the pseudonym Danielle Valentine, among others) said in an interview with Variety:

“There is a very specific discomfort, symptoms and horror to what a normal pregnancy can be. I’ve been a body horror novelist for 10 years. I started out writing teen exorcism books, so I have a history with it. I thought, if I could do one thing, I could describe this extremely serious, painful, at times terrifying experience in a way that other people dealing with this subject couldn’t.