Seven tricks to get the most from your Android phone

A long time ago we only had desktop computers. The former had many limitations. For example, many people did not even have a hard drive; The information was saved on diskettes. The screens were black and white and cathode ray tubes; In other words, they took up more space than microwave ovens. There were neither windows nor mouse. Audio, no. Video acceleration, no. InternetNo.

That motherland brought us here. It took five years between the time I had my first personal computer and the first time I connected to the Internet at home. Of course, we learned many tricks to compensate for such limitations, which we retain even after more than thirty years. As a kind of ancient atheism…

One of these habits is to avoid rats. We do everything we can with a keyboard. It is not so obsolete anymore, as the keyboard is 5 to 6 times faster than the mouse (and about 4 million times faster than the touchpad). The big thing is that we stubbornly find shortcuts even on smartphones. These are some of the ways you can take advantage of your cell phone Android,

advertising

There is an unwritten rule in this industry that says everything can be done a little faster and with a little less effort. For example, on Android there are usually three software buttons (whose positions can be configured from Settings > Display > Navigation bar). One is a circle (leads to the home screen), another is a small icon (leads to the previous screen), and another is a set of three dashes. The latter, if you touch it, opens a carousel with open apps. But it also has an additional little-known function. For example, if you’re looking at the EL TIEMPO app and you were previously on Instagram, just tap twice on the three lines to take you back Instagram, And if you tap it again twice, do you go back to EL TIEMPO? It’s like Alt-Tab in Windows

You probably know that if you slide your finger from the top to the bottom of the screen, the quick access icons (Wi-Fi, Sound, Bluetooth, Airplane Mode, Rotate the screen and any others you configured) are displayed. Also see prior notices. Now, instead of using one finger, use two, and you will notice that notifications are not displayed, but only quick access icons. Very useful, for example, if you want to activate mobile hotspot without going through 400 menus. This works even if you already have notifications displayed. And if you want to go back to notifications, swipe up from the bottom.

advertising

From now on you will never again miss those photo opportunities that you miss when you take out your cell phone, put your finger and it does not recognize your fingerprint (or your face); He puts in the pin and makes a mistake twice. And, since you’re afraid to block it indefinitely, you wait a bit, try again, and by the time you manage to turn on the camera the incredible image is already over.

The solution is to assign a physical button to the camera (power button). It may appear in different places in Settings depending on the Android version, but it usually appears when you enter the word “button” in the Settings search engine. Once you’ve configured it, even if the phone is locked, pressing the power button twice in a row will turn on the camera. And if it’s not locked, an icon appears on the home screen. This is called two for one.

4. Access to “Apps” without unlocking the screen

The lock screen has been evolving since the beginning of Android and today it is a little less inconsistent than it was a few years ago. I’m testing a new version of the phones user interface SAMSUNGWhich is called One UI 6, which has improved a very useful feature which if you haven’t tried, you should try it.

In Settings > Lock screen you will see (it depends on the version of One UI, but it is present since at least version 4) that you can configure two small buttons at the bottom left and right of the lock screen. In my case, I have a flashlight and a sound recorder. The question is how they are used. This is how it’s done: When the phone is locked, slide the button to the left and that app becomes active. The phone does not unlock, but, for example, the flashlight turns on. To turn it off, swipe up again and you’re done. Remember, the button on the right slides to the left and vice versa.

advertising

Although we all have the perception that we spend more time looking at screens than we should, the truth is that, if you work with a notebook, the phone spends a lot of time acting as a paperweight. . However, it is possible to set the lock screen to display the month calendar at all times (in addition to the time). You can also choose a digital or analog clock and different date formats. You can also set a time (for example, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm) for the clock or calendar to appear on the screen.

There’s a feature in Settings (it shows up with the word “mute” in search engines) that, if you activate it, allows you to silence a call by simply turning the phone over. In other words, there is no need to hang up. It will continue to play without producing sound, light or vibration. Excellent for meetings where there’s always someone calling. This (for now) only works with traditional calls, not with WhatsApp,