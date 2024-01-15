Shakira announces her first album in seven years

Shakira announces a new album, ” las mujeres yes no loran », which will release on March 22.

Shakira crying on the cover of her new album las mujeres yes no loran, The album, which will be released on March 22, is their first full-length studio album in seven years and reflects the changes they have undergone since then.

, The creation of this body of work was a chemical process. As I wrote each song, I recreated myselfShakira said in a statement. As I sang them, my tears turned into diamonds, and my weakness into strength. ,

las mujeres yes no loran It will contain 16 songs including singles” BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 » With the strange, « tqg » With Karol ji, « te felicito Raw with Alejandro, and copa vecia » With Manuel Turizo.

This record also comes a year after Shakira reached the heights of her career. In 2023, she received the award for “Song of the Year and Best Pop Song” at the Latin Grammy Awards. BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 ”, who also broke more than a dozen world records. The electropop track, which attacks the singer’s ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, was listened to 80.6 million times on Spotify during its week of release. It now has over 885 million streams.

Shakira also received the 2023 Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. He showcased his successes throughout his career before receiving the trophy and ended his speech in Spanish with a message of pride. , this is for my peopleHe said. People of Latin America, inside and outside this country, I thank you for inspiring me and giving me so much strength and will to move forward. ,

Singer’s latest album, Eldoradowas released in 2017 and included collaborations with Maluma, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Carlos Vives, among others.

Larisha Paul

Translated by the editorial staff