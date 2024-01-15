Sharon Stone, Cillian Murphy, Hailey Bieber… the stars gathered in Los Angeles for Saint Laurent

The evening was private and very VIP. A cocktail party was held in honor of the film in Los Angeles on Friday, March 8. Oppenheimer”, a big favorite of the Oscars. The party was organized at the invitation of Vanity Fair as well as Saint Laurent and NBC Universal. The creator of the French luxury house, Anthony Vaccarello, naturally attended the event, surrounded by stars. Were, oppenheimer , But other people from the brand are also involved, including Blackpink’s singer Rosé.

VsEileen Murphy, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett and Robert Downey Jr., Apparently Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband were there, as were François-Henri Pinault, director of Kering which owns Saint Laurent. Actor Channing Tatum was seen on the arm of his fiancee Zoe Kravitz duringhailey bieber Came alone.

two days before the oscars

This celebration was held two days before the big Oscar ceremony. Hollywood cinema will hand over its valuable statues on Sunday evening. If , Oppenheimer » Should be full of awards, there is also a French film to be eagerly awaited, “Anatomy of a Fall”. Compete in five categories Including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.