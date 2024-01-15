‘Cabacita’ close to going to Portland, played in America Under-23

Coach Andre Jardin has not been able to trust the footballer who is wanted by MLS’s Portland Timbers.

uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguez He played with the Under-23s this Saturday America And the details of finalizing his departure are in portland timbers of of MLS,

Azulcrema board gave one week’s time ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez To define its future and sources commented espn that the entire conversation took place in the last hours rhythm He has made significant progress and his departure for soccer in the United States is imminent.

Jonathan Rodríguez started the game that the U23 team played against Tigres. Imago7/Manlio Contreras

‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez He started the game played by the under-23 team against Tigres, which ended in a 1–1 draw.

The same source commented that after Jermaine Bertram refused to sign with the Oregon team, the board was formed. rhythm hire accelerator rodriguez And he extended an offer to take over the services of Charrua.

He America Club He will be pleased with the new proposal from the Americans and has given his approval to carry out the operation and all parties are fine-tuning the final details to close the transfer.

rodriguez Will reach to of MLS With a 4-year contract and as a designated player, so he would have the highest salary in his team, he would also practically have a guarantee of ownership, a situation that was essential for the forward because he was on the Uruguayan list. Want to attend the Copa America in the summer of 2024.

jonathan He has missed the last two first team games. However, they have not expressed displeasure over the player’s absence, as a week earlier they had defeated Atlas by a score of 5–1 and four days later they had defeated Chivas by a score of 3–0 in the corresponding game of the round of 16. Concacaf Champions Cup,

The Brazilian coach, Andre Jardin, will make changes to face Tigres this weekend, with the aim of resting his best elements and saving them for the week, where they will face the National Classics against the Flores.

The wing team this Saturday will have elements such as Ramon Juarez, Luis Fuentes, santiago naveda, javeiro dilrosun And ilian hernandez, Additionally, Nestor Araújo is expected to return to the field, having recovered from a torn lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.