She is posing in a sexy cutout strapless dress

Anne Hathaway strikes again. Although she remains quite restrained on the red carpet, when she walks on it, she doesn’t do things by halves. evidence. Last January 11, the 41-year-old star surprised us with a sexy dress. For the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala 2024 evening held in New York, the star opted for a stunning outfit. She was drawn to a long black dress with a strapless cut and rhinestones with a sexy cutout, which showed off her shape and her slim body. Talking about beauty, she left her long hair in the open air with a smooth blow-dry. She was wearing nude makeup.

Anne Hathaway: secrets about her married life

A few weeks ago, the actress was discussed not for her looks, but for her marriage to Adam Shulman. After being together for 15 years and married for 11 years, the couple are parents to two children and seem to be completely in love. Also, during an interview with Drew Barrymore on the show the drew barrymore showThe star believes this romantic relationship fulfills her. He said: “I don’t expect him to complete me, and he doesn’t expect me to complete him, he’s his own person, I’m my own person, and we decided to be together, because we believe deeply That we make each other better. (…)

