Shohei Ohtani breaks Dodgers’ record

since his arrival los angeles dodgers, shohei ohtani He stole all the attention. And despite not starting the season at full speed, he has already made his first impression on the franchise.

dodgers Defeated St. Louis Cardinals 5×4 And although Ohtani’s game was not outstanding, one at-bat was enough for him to leave his name in the history of his organization.

When the top of the sixth inning was played and los angeles dodgers They lost 4×0, shohei ohtani He came to bat with the bases cleared and no outs on the board.

Reliever Steven Matz made an error against the Japanese, who added a spectacular line out down the right wing, facing an 83.4 MPH changeup at the height of the innings.

You may be interested in: BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers announce temporary translator for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani was close to breaking Yasiel Puig’s record

shohei ohtani He hit the ball at a minimum speed of 115.8 MPH, something rarely seen in the franchise. The hit rule was doubled when the ball went over the fence after being hit from a distance of 311 feet.

This exhaust velocity record was only two tenths away from tying the organization’s record (in the Statcast era), which is held by Cuban. yasiel puig Since 2017. This is according to the data sarah langs In X.

As a curious fact, the hit by Yasiel Puig against Clayton Richards on April 4, 2017 San Diego Padres And it was projected at 116 MPH, it wasn’t even a hit. That connection ended with a fly ball into the outfield. Yet it remains untouched in the record books los angeles dodgers Till date.





For more information about the Los Angeles Dodgers, follow our official WhatsApp channel