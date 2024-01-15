Shohei Ohtani makes MLB 2024 debut with Dodgers

At last the long awaited duel came los angeles dodgers And San Diego Padres At the beginning of the regular season mlb, As planned several weeks ago, the two artists met “Gochok Sky Dome”in the middle of seoul series In South Korea. Absolutely, shohei ohtani It didn’t take them long to deliver the show their fans are accustomed to.

Pitchers’ duel agreed upon yu darvish by the San Diego Padres and tyler glasnow By the Los Angeles Dodgers. In only two complete challenge entries max munsey He managed to engage in unprecedented fashion against the Japanese right-wing shipments.





However, another offensive opportunity came for Shohei Ohtani in the top of the third inning with two outs on the board. In his first appearance in the game he failed to ground out at shortstop.

Shohei Ohtani hits first MLB hit with Dodgers

Darvish held his compatriot to a two-ball count and the same number of strikes. Before that, Shohei Ohtani took a big swing and fouled the ball. The entire stadium was astonished to see the length of the hit. To try to dominate him, the San Diego right-hander used a high fastball of 94.7 mph and the MLB superstar easily understood it. The result was their first undisputed result big league With the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The connection went in the direction of the right area and the media was also Fernando Tatis Jr. Who blocked his path. After contact, the ball reached an initial speed of 112.3 mph.

Shohei Ohtani then stole and recorded his first stolen base of the regular season. San Diego catcher Luis Campasano threw to second base, but the runner had already reached the bag. The presence of Asian people in the second cushion and freddy freeman Darvish lost control in the batter’s box. Result: walks to the third and fourth hitters (Will Smith) of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, he kept the score level by dismissing Max Munsey.

