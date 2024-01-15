The film airs on TFX with Sandra Bullock

Early 2000s, fertile steven soderbergh invented with brad pitt And George Clooney The brilliant blockbuster, revisiting the classic 60s film directed by Lewis Milestone, unknown of las vegas, Or a group of attractive actors in a new genre heist movie, punctuated by jazzy standards, in a time deeply distressed by the political darkness of the environment. A decade later, in the early 2010s, my best friend ,bridesmaids) Paul Feig introduced something completely different with such great success: a comedy with an all-female crew, starring the fabulous Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, continuing the work started long ago by the underrated Was. Sandra Bullock,

Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna in the credits of the film Ocean’s 8

The year of all progress, 2018 saw the birth of the perfect mix between blockbuster blockbusters and female comedy. In the first two episodes of the saga ocean (named after the high-flying scoundrel and thief of the same name, the hero, played by George Clooney) This iconic film was released in 2001 and 2004 Julia Roberts Kept his head above water in a very manly manner. But eleven years after the last part was released in 2007, something has changed. important roles ofocean 8 (2018) – airing this Tuesday March 18, 2024 on TFX – is hosted exclusively by women. we see Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathawaysarah paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, RihannaRapper and comedian Awkwafina, series creator Mindy Kaling, and, ideally, offbeat mistress of ceremonies, Sandra Bullock.

In this spin-off of the original films, Steven Soderbergh is content to produce and leaves his place behind the camera to Gary Ross (hunger games, actress of miss spy – Oscar winner for Syrup weak side In 2010, she had perhaps her worst role – playing Danny Ocean’s sister, Debbie. She hasn’t spoken to her brother in a long time, which explains why we don’t meet her ex-pretty boy.emergency situation In this movie. When the action begins, Debbie leaves prison before gathering friends and professionals to prepare for a planned heist during the annual Met Gala in New York. The story of the diamond necklace and swing, which shines with the presence of countless guests Everyone from Kim Kardashian through Anna Wintour to Hailey Baldwin were brought in to play their roles, Kendall JennerKatie Holmes, Serena Williams, Zac Posen and Alexander Wang.

Sometimes hurt by criticism, Sandra Bullock still shows promise as matriarch of a chaotic clan ocean 8 The sense of momentum and natural irony that the film needs. This era is perhaps not capable of producing so many films that fit like a glove for a lively fifty-year-old man: it becomes all the more necessary to take advantage of this. Ahead, ocean 8The 100% female version of a franchise previously run by men has been given another mission, while the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have changed the situation in the film industry. Proving to Hollywood once again that fantasies based on women can attract a crowd. after a year wonder womanIt’s about time.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway, airing March 19, 2024 on TFX.